India’s elderly care time bomb is ticking and we must address the myriad challenges ahead
Ageing is a natural process that we all go through. Human life expectancy has increased significantly thanks to scientific advances, particularly in healthcare. With rising life expectancy, the number of senior citizens is steadily increasing. India is experiencing a significant increase in its senior population.
According to the United Nations, the number of Indians aged 60 and up is expected to reach 319 million by 2050, up significantly from 100 million in 2011. This demographic shift has a significant impact on the country’s social, economic and healthcare systems.
Understanding the challenges that senior citizens face in India is critical to ensuring their wellbeing. Many older adults in the country face a range of issues, including social isolation, financial insecurity, inadequate healthcare and inadequate access to resources that are vital for their wellbeing. By gaining a deeper understanding of these problems, we can innovate to develop solutions that allow older adults to live healthy, active and satisfying lives.
Our body undergoes various changes as we age, making us more susceptible to certain health issues. Elderly people frequently have a variety of common health problems, including chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes and arthritis. They may also experience cognitive decline, vision and hearing problems and an increased risk of falls and fractures due to weakened bones.
Furthermore, mental health concerns such as depression and anxiety are prevalent among the elderly. These health conditions can substantially influence an elderly person’s quality of life.
The elderly’s inability to access adequate healthcare is a significant issue that jeopardises the well-being of a sizable proportion of the population. It is concerning that, despite advances in medicine, many elderly people are unable to receive adequate care due to a variety of factors, such as financial constraints, geographic location and a scarcity of healthcare facilities.
Elderly people from low-income economic strata may not have the means to travel long distances to seek decent quality medical attention and, consequently, may have to settle for subpar healthcare services. The lack of access to quality healthcare affects not only the physical health of the elderly but also their mental health.
As people age, they often experience difficulties that can impact their mental and emotional wellbeing. Two of the most prevalent issues in this regard are loneliness and depression. Many seniors feel isolated and disconnected from their communities, leading to sadness, regret and hopelessness.
Changing family dynamics, such as the loss of a spouse or children moving away and the emergence of nuclear families, can further erode social connections. Additionally, senior citizens may struggle to find activities and events catering to their interests and abilities, limiting social interaction and engagement opportunities. Without adequate support and resources, the elderly may struggle to maintain a sense of purpose and fulfilment in their later years.
As people get older, they face financial constraints that can be quite daunting. In India, parents usually spend their earnings to educate and settle their children well. As a result, elderly people frequently face limited income sources in their golden years, with pensions being one of the few dependable sources of financial support, but they are not available to the majority of the elderly.
Moreover, pensions may not always be sufficient to cover all the expenses associated with ageing, including continually rising medical expenses and escalating costs of assistive care. Many elderly people face the risk of running out of money while dealing with health issues that require long-term care, which can be especially concerning.
Aside from financial challenges, the elderly are more vulnerable to scammers than other age groups. These frauds can take various forms, including telemarketing fraud, investment fraud and identity theft. These frauds can inflict not only financial losses but also emotional grief and a loss of confidence and security for the victim.
As people age, they may become more vulnerable to various safety and security concerns, which can profoundly impact their overall wellbeing. Some of the most common concerns for elderly individuals also include the risk of crimes and abuse.
In addition to these threats, many public spaces lack adequate safety measures to protect seniors from harm. For example, poorly lit parking garages or sidewalks can make it challenging for elderly individuals to navigate their surroundings safely. This can enhance their risk of falling, which can lead to severe injuries such as broken bones or head trauma.
Discrimination against the elderly and a related phenomenon, ‘ageism’, can also exacerbate these challenges, making it harder for elderly individuals to access the resources and support they need to stay safe and secure. Ageism can take many forms, ranging from being denied employment to being treated with disrespect or condescension by others. This can make elderly people feel marginalised and undervalued, making it difficult for them to navigate the world around them.
Strong government policies and community support are critical for improving the lives of the elderly. The government should implement policies that prioritise the needs of senior citizens, such as affordable healthcare, transportation, housing and social services. Local communities should also actively support the elderly by establishing community centres, providing volunteer services and organising social events for seniors.
With some conscientious thinking and a few targeted efforts, society can ensure that the senior citizens of India lead comfortable and fulfilling lives.
In navigating the ageing process, India has the potential to shift the narrative from demographic challenges to demographic resilience, inclusivity and growth. The time has come to act because India’s senior citizens have made significant contributions to the country’s progress and deserve nothing less than a life of dignity, purpose and well-being in their golden years.
Shweta Jaiswal is a senior healthcare professional with over 18 years of experience as an anaesthetist and intensivist
DVR Seshadri is a professor at the Indian School of Business
