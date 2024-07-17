India’s elderly care time bomb is ticking and we must address the myriad challenges ahead

Ageing is a natural process that we all go through. Human life expectancy has increased significantly thanks to scientific advances, particularly in healthcare. With rising life expectancy, the number of senior citizens is steadily increasing. India is experiencing a significant increase in its senior population.

According to the United Nations, the number of Indians aged 60 and up is expected to reach 319 million by 2050, up significantly from 100 million in 2011. This demographic shift has a significant impact on the country’s social, economic and healthcare systems.

Understanding the challenges that senior citizens face in India is critical to ensuring their wellbeing. Many older adults in the country face a range of issues, including social isolation, financial insecurity, inadequate healthcare and inadequate access to resources that are vital for their wellbeing. By gaining a deeper understanding of these problems, we can innovate to develop solutions that allow older adults to live healthy, active and satisfying lives.

Our body undergoes various changes as we age, making us more susceptible to certain health issues. Elderly people frequently have a variety of common health problems, including chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes and arthritis. They may also experience cognitive decline, vision and hearing problems and an increased risk of falls and fractures due to weakened bones.