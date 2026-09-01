India’s sudden baby bust

The world’s most populous country is in a demographic quagmire. India’s birth rate is falling at a baffling pace. The dip is being grudgingly celebrated as the ultimate population control success. For the world, which is seeing a similar decline in birth rate, the news from India has symbolised a defusing of the proverbial population bomb that had been ticking ever since the 18th century English cleric-economist Thomas Malthus propounded his ideas on the dangers of unchecked population growth.

The recently released sixth round of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) puts India’s total fertility rate (TFR) at 2.0. This is below the replacement level of 2.1, which is the average number of children a woman needs to have in her reproductive age (15-49 years) to maintain the population level. TFR above the replacement level means population growth, while that below means population decline. This is the second consecutive round of NFHS when the national TFR has remained same. The previous round, NFHS-5 (2019-21), had also recorded the same TFR of 2.0.