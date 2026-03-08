International Women’s Day 2026: Female Genital Mutilation is not heritage — it is harm

Human rights advocate Sunita Tiwari has brought this issue to the forefront by filing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a complete ban on the practice. She contends that what is euphemistically referred to as “female circumcision” within the Dawoodi Bohra community is, in essence, a form of FGM. According to Tiwari, this practice violates women’s constitutional rights — their right to equality, their right to privacy, and their right to personal liberty.

So, we must ask ourselves: are all traditions worthy of preservation? When such practices inflict irreparable harm on girls and women in the name of culture, faith or honour, our collective conscience must speak up.

According to a recent UNICEF report, an estimated 230 million girls and women worldwide have undergone some form of FGM — many of them before the age of 15. The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) further estimates that over 4 million girls are at risk each year, and that COVID-19-related school closures and programme disruptions could lead to an additional 2 million cases over the next decade.

In India, the Dawoodi Bohra community is the only group known to practise FGM regularly. Studies estimate that 75 per cent and 85 per cent of Bohra women aged 18 to 85 have undergone the procedure. While there are indications that the practice may also occur on a smaller scale among other groups — such as the Sulemani Bohras and a sub-sect of Sunnis in Kerala — there has been no comprehensive survey to confirm its prevalence beyond the Bohra community.

FGM is carried out for one reason alone — to control women’s bodies. It is often justified under the guise of purity, modesty, or cultural identity, but none of these claims can conceal what the procedure truly is: a violation of human rights and an act of gender-based violence. The World Health Organization (WHO) has long condemned the practice, noting that it has no health benefits and inflicts lifelong physical and psychological harm. Psychologically, FGM can lead to post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety disorders, depression and somatic (physical) complaints such as aches or pain with no organic cause. The effects are devastating. Immediately after the procedure, girls face severe pain, excessive bleeding, swelling, infection, shock, and sometimes death. In the long term, survivors endure urinary tract infections, chronic pain, sexual dysfunction, complications during childbirth, and even newborn deaths. In the most extreme form — infibulation, in which the vaginal opening is stitched closed — women may later need repeated surgeries to open and reclose the wound for childbirth or intercourse, compounding trauma with each cycle.