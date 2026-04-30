Health

Is India’s new transgender law not grounded in scientific knowledge?

A mere physical examination is not enough to certify a person as transgender, according to experts
Is India’s new transgender law not grounded in scientific knowledge?
The new transgender law in India was passed by parliament last month.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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Parliament last month passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026. The new legislation significantly amends the 2019 Act.

According to the new law, an examination by the medical board is mandatory to confirm transgender identity.

Is India’s new transgender law not grounded in scientific knowledge?
It only recognises certain socio-cultural identities.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

However, critics have pointed out that the new law leaves out many trans men, trans women and non-binary individuals, who do not fall into law’s definition of a ‘transgender person’ which only includes socio-cultural identities like hijra, kinner, aravani.

Is India’s new transgender law not grounded in scientific knowledge?
This, say critics, leaves out many trans men, trans women and non-binary individuals.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Experts have said that the new law is not based on scientific knowledge.

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