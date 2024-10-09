Jharkhand: Exposed to plethora of toxins, coal slurry labourers mainly comprise of women, children

One of the most overlooked aspects of coal mining operations is the segregation of coal slurry from the water mixture. It is common for women and children to engage in this task as a daily wage labourer.
The coal slurry consists of plethora of toxins which can pose serious health problems ranging from respiratory diseases, skin ailments to cancer.
To transform coal ash into a slurry, mined coal is separated from non-combustible constituents. The process of transferring the slurry for further treatment is usually not mechanised in Indian mining conditions.
Easy availability of cheap labour keeps the companies from mechanising the procedure.