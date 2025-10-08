Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $966 million in baby powder cancer case

A California jury has ordered multinational pharmaceutical corporation Johnson & Johnson (J&J) to pay $966 million (£760 million) to the family of a woman who died from mesothelioma, marking one of the largest verdicts yet in the company’s long-running talc litigation.

The Los Angeles Superior Court jury on October 6, 2025 found J&J liable for the death of Mae Moore, an 88-year-old California resident who died in 2021. The jury awarded $16 million in compensatory damages and $950 million in punitive damages, after concluding that the company’s talc-based baby powder and Shower-to-Shower products contained asbestos fibres that caused her rare cancer, according to court filings cited by news agency Reuters and English daily Business Standard .

Moore’s family alleged that J&J had concealed the asbestos-related risks of its talc powders despite decades of internal evidence suggesting potential contamination. The verdict represents the largest single-user payout in the 15-year litigation surrounding J&J’s talc products, according to Bloomberg reports referenced by Business Standard.