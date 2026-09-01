Low fertility doesn’t clamp down our development

Family planning programmes have played a considerable role in increasing awareness on reproductive health issues. While family planning programmes have been successful, the impact has not been uniform across all of India. Some states have substantially reduced their total fertility rate (TFR) while others are above the net replacement rate. Lower levels of socio-economic development, lag in women’s education and restricted decision-making freedoms for female members of the household have been factors which have still kept TFR high in those states, apart from less efficient health systems which have a poor outreach of family planning services. Lower levels of female literacy and workforce participation as well as poorer outreach of family planning services in rural areas are responsible for the rural urban differences.