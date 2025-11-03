Maldives becomes first country to impose generational ban on tobacco

Maldives has become the first country in the world to introduce a generational ban on tobacco use, in a move aimed at creating a smoke-free generation. The legislation, which came into effect on November 1, 2025, prohibits the sale and use of tobacco products by anyone born after January 1, 2007 — including visitors to the country.

With a population of just over half a million , the archipelagic nation has enacted the world’s first nationwide generational smoking ban through the Second Amendment to the Tobacco Control Act , ratified by President Mohamed Muizzu earlier this year.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Health, the government said the generational ban on tobacco marks a “historic milestone in the nation’s efforts to protect public health and promote a tobacco-free generation.” The law applies to all forms of tobacco, and retailers must verify the age of buyers before completing a sale.

The new provision also extends to electronic cigarettes and vaping products, which remain banned for import, sale, distribution, possession, and use across all age groups. The ministry said the measure “reflects the government's strong commitment to protecting young people from the harms of tobacco and aligns with Maldives’ obligations under the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC).”

Violations carry strict penalties. Retailers caught selling tobacco to underage buyers face fines of 50,000 Maldivian rufiyaa (about Rs 2.9 lakh), while individuals found using vaping devices could be fined 5,000 rufiyaa (about Rs 29,000).

To mark the occasion, a national torch relay was held on November 1, featuring schoolchildren, local officials and health ministry representatives. First Lady Saajidhaa Mohamed described the legislation in a post on X (formerly twitter) as “a bold, evidence-based step to break the cycle of addiction and prevent diseases.”

President Mohamed Muizzu said the government’s tobacco and vaping restrictions were part of a broader effort to promote healthier lifestyles among Maldivians.

Tobacco use remains a major global public health concern, killing more than 7 million people annually , including an estimated 1.6 million non-smokers exposed to second-hand smoke. Around 80 per cent of the world’s 1.3 billion tobacco users live in low- and middle-income countries.

The Maldives’ policy is part of the tobacco-free generation (TFG) approach under the global Tobacco Endgame movement, which seeks to phase out tobacco sales through strict regulatory measures.