Matka incinerators are revolutionising menstrual waste management in Uttar Pradesh

A path-breaking grassroots initiative is lighting the way toward sustainable menstrual waste disposal for adolescent girls in rural Uttar Pradesh. Local organisations AIM Trust and Samagra Vikas Sansthan (SVS), with technical support from CRY – Child Rights and You, have introduced eco-friendly “Matka Incinerators”—a cost-effective and community-rooted solution to menstrual waste management.

The innovation, co-created with the help of local potters, uses traditional earthenware to create incinerator pots that can safely dispose of sanitary pads while minimising environmental harm. These incinerators will benefit over 3,000-4,000 adolescent girls across 70 villages in Lakhimpur Kheri and Badaun districts.

“In many rural areas, the improper disposal of menstrual products poses long-term environmental and health hazards,” said Soha Moitra, the director of programmes and regional operations (North) at CRY. “The Matka Incinerator is an example of how tradition and innovation can come together to offer eco-conscious, scalable solutions.”

Urgent need

Data from NFHS-5 (2019-21), as analysed by UNFPA India, reveals that while 64.5 per cent of adolescent girls use sanitary napkins, 49.3 per cent still rely on cloth, and 15.2 per cent use locally prepared alternatives. Disposal, however, remains largely unregulated, with many resorting to unsafe open dumping or burning practices, contributing to ecological degradation and social stigma.

“Our solution addresses both menstrual hygiene and environmental sustainability,” said Sanjay Rai, director of AIM Trust. “We’re not just placing incinerators—we’re reshaping awareness and behaviours.”

By them, for them

Two versions of the Matka Incinerator are being rolled out: one for individual or small group use (10-15 pads per day), and another larger version for communal use (up to 100 pads a day). These will be strategically located near Anganwadi centres, schools, and health posts for easy access.

“By producing these incinerators using local materials and engaging local potters, we’re also boosting rural livelihoods,” noted Rajkumar Sharma, director of SVS. “It’s a circular solution with social, environmental, and economic impacts.”

How it works

The Matka incinerator is designed with the help of indigenous know-how and lessons of environmentally less-harmful solid waste management. It is basically a clay pot with multiple pores, to keep the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide uninterrupted. A hole is dug in the ground, and the pot is placed in it till the pores at the top of the Matka remain open. Then, the Matka is covered with a coat of wet mud. To burn the discarded sanitary pads safely with minimum carbon footprint, a layer is made of small dry firewood chips and papers in the Makta, a layer of discarded napkins on it, then another layer of dry firewood and paper. Finally, the mouth of the Matka is covered with a lid and fire is applied through one of the open pores. Once incineration is over, another hole is dug beside it to bury the remains.

According to the State Pollution Control Board guidelines, sale and operation of clay pot incinerators for disposal of sanitary napkins is allowed and promoted in case of remote locations or for the areas having no access to common incinerators.

Voices from the ground

Girls, far from being passive beneficiaries, have actively participated in the development and rollout through local adolescent groups like Kishori Manch. Their advocacy and leadership have been instrumental in shaping the intervention and influencing wider community dialogue around menstrual health.

One adolescent leader shared, “We’ve long suffered from unsafe disposal practices. This simple, cost-effective Matka Incinerator lets us dispose of pads without harming the environment or feeling ashamed.”

Local educators are also championing the cause. Rajneesh Kumar, Principal of Composite School Naushera, Ujhani Block, Badaun, commented, “This initiative is transformative. It addresses pollution, dignity, and access. I’ve personally supported pad distribution and will advocate for these incinerators in my village.”

A scalable model

This effort is a compelling example of how coordinated action between local communities, community-based organisations, and public institutions can catalyse sustainable change. The model is ripe for replication in regions where menstrual hygiene management remains a challenge.

“This is about ensuring that all adolescent girls and women have the right to manage their period with hygiene, dignity, safety, and pride” Soha Moitra said.

“As we encourage the community to use it, this innovation stands as a powerful reminder that sustainable solutions rooted in local realities are key to securing a healthier, cleaner, and more inclusive future for India’s girls,” Soha concluded.