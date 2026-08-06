Health

Monsoon brings proliferation of mosquitoes to Delhi

However, mosquito proliferation is no longer restricted to the monsoon; different types are breeding in other seasons and cause diseases other than malaria
Monsoon brings proliferation of mosquitoes to Delhi
The monsoon has caused the formation of large puddles in Delhi, bringing back an old adversary: the mosquito.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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Mosquitoes are breeding in large numbers as the monsoon season creates huge puddles of dirty and muddy water across Delhi.

However, a worrying development tracked by scientists is that mosquito proliferation is no longer restricted to the monsoon in Delhi and other parts of India.

Monsoon brings proliferation of mosquitoes to Delhi
Worryingly, though, mosquito breeding is no longer restricted to the monsoon. Different genuses are breeding in other seasons and are able to cause myriad diseases.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Increased urbanisation and climate change are creating more habitat for mosquitoes that prefer urban and suburban landscapes, including Culex and Aedes, the mosquito genus that transmits dengue, Zika, and chikungunya.

Monsoon brings proliferation of mosquitoes to Delhi
This, even as India has made impressive gains against malaria and the mosquito that causes it, the Anopheles.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

This is happening even as India has made impressive against in the fight against the Anopheles genus of mosquito that is responsible for causing malaria.

Delhi
monsoon
Malaria
mosquitoes
anopheles
zika
Chikungunya
Dengue
Monsoon 2026
Culex
Aedes
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