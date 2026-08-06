Monsoon brings proliferation of mosquitoes to Delhi

Mosquitoes are breeding in large numbers as the monsoon season creates huge puddles of dirty and muddy water across Delhi.
However, a worrying development tracked by scientists is that mosquito proliferation is no longer restricted to the monsoon in Delhi and other parts of India.
Increased urbanisation and climate change are creating more habitat for mosquitoes that prefer urban and suburban landscapes, including Culex and Aedes, the mosquito genus that transmits dengue, Zika, and chikungunya.
This is happening even as India has made impressive against in the fight against the Anopheles genus of mosquito that is responsible for causing malaria.