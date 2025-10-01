Moradabad’s deadly dance with e-waste

Moradabad, in Uttar Pradesh, on the banks of the Ramganga river, has become one of the biggest informal e-waste recycling hubs in India.

India’s Brass City has been affected by the global recession and consequent decrease in demand for brass products. Manufacturers and handicraft workers have thus shifted towards the informal, unauthorised e-waste sector.

Handicraft workers are now experienced at extracting metals from electronic products—computer monitors, CPUs, remote controls, radio transmitters, old mobile phones and keyboards.