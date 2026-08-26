Health
Myths and facts about H1N1 virus amid rising cases in Delhi
Delhi has recorded 1,777 H1N1 cases this year, with zero deaths
According to the Delhi Health Department and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) data, Delhi has recorded 1,777 H1N1 cases this year. The most important statistic? There have been zero deaths yet.
The Delhi government has advised the citizens to be extra cautious in public spaces in the view of rising influenza cases.
The R0 (the transmission rate) is traditionally between 1 and 2.