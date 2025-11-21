Naresh Trehan’s message on World AMR Awareness Week 2025

The World AMR Awareness Week (WAAW) is a global campaign to raise awareness on AMR and is celebrated from November 18-24 every year. The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) marks this week each year through a global campaign.

In its 10th year, the theme of CSE’s initiative is ‘Global South Action on AMR’, as part of which we will be engaging with experts and stakeholders to spread awareness about practices, key issues and solutions through webinars, videos, articles, opinion polls, online and social media campaigns.

Watch the video to listen to Naresh Trehan from Medanta speak about AMR.