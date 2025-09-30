NCRB Report 2023: Deaths and injuries due to animal attacks and bites increased in India

Deaths and injuries due to attacks and bites by wild animals increased in India in 2023 over 2022, according to the latest edition of National Crime Records Bureau’s annual report.

A total of 1,742 humans died or were injured in animal attacks in 2023. This marked a slight increase from the 1,510 deaths and injuries recorded in 2022.

Those killed or injured by animals included 1,380 males and 362 females according to Accidental deaths and suicides in India 2023.

Some 10,144 cases of snake bite were reported in 2023, an increase of 10,085 in 2022. A total of 6,324 males and 3,794 females died due to snake bite in 2023. At the same time, 28 males and eight females were injured.

A total 1,172 deaths and injuries due to bites by animals, other reptiles besides snakes and insects were reported in 2023, a little more than the 1,077 in 2022. They included deaths of 826 males and 344 females, besides injuries to three males.

‘Accidental deaths’

The report describes an ‘accident’ as an unplanned event that results in injury, deaths, damage to property or some other losses. “For statistical purpose, Accidental Deaths have been classified as deaths that could be due to forces/factors of the nature which have been termed as ‘Accidental Deaths due to Forces of Nature’ or could be due to deliberate or negligent conduct of human beings, which is termed as ‘Other causes of Accidental Deaths’.”

A total of 6,444 deaths in India were reported due to causes attributable to forces of nature, which included attacks by animals.

Of these, 39.7 per cent deaths due to ‘Lightning’, 12.5 per cent due to ‘Heat/Sun Stroke’ and 11.4 per cent due to ‘Exposure of Cold’.

A majority (63.6 per cent) of the victims who died due to accidents caused by forces of nature were reported to be belonging to the age-group of 30-45 years (34.8 per cent) and 45-60 years (28.8 per cent) together.

A total of 602 (9.3 per cent) out of total 6,444 deaths due to causes attributable to forces of nature were reported in 53 mega cities.