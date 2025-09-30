NCRB Report 2023: Rise in suicides due to illnesses, sudden deaths from heart attacks & abortion-linked fatalities

Suicide numbers due to illnesses was the highest among those aged between 30-45 years (8,964 deaths), followed by the age group 45-60 years (7,938), 18-30 years (7,386), above 60 years (6,987) and 0-18 years (1,228), showed data in the report.

Men saw higher suicide deaths due to illnesses, with 22,987 deaths reported among men, 9,501 among women and 15 in transgender individuals. This trend was seen across the different age groups.

Mental illnesses accounted for most suicides at 13,978, with men constituting 9,788 deaths, women (4,183) and transgender (7). Compared to 2022, the number of suicides due to mental illnesses dropped by some 4 per cent.

Suicides due to AIDS and paralysis declined by 16 and 4.5 per cent, respectively, in 2023 relative to 2022. However, suicides with cancer as a cause rose by 14 per cent in 2023 from 1,251 in 2022. Similarly, illness categorised under “Other Prolonged Illness” saw a 11 per cent increase in 2023 relative to the year before.

Tamil Nadu saw the highest number of suicide deaths in 2023, constituting 21 per cent of all suicidal deaths due to illness in India, followed by Maharashtra (12 per cent) and Karnataka (10 per cent).

A 2024 study that analysed 26 years of national data of children and adolescent suicides from NCRB reports published during 1995–2021 found that illness has emerged as one of the leading causes of suicide, with a significant rise over time. Between 2011–2015, the suicide rate due to illness among males rose to 19 per cent, increasing to 45 per cent in 2016–2021.

Trends of sudden deaths

NCRB reported a 13 per cent rise in sudden deaths due to heart attack or brain haemorrhage in 2023, from 56,450 sudden deaths in 2022. 'Sudden death' refers to unexpected death that is instantaneous or occurs within minutes from any cause other than violence.

Heart attack was responsible for 32,457 sudden deaths in 2022 and 35,715 deaths in 2023 — a 10 per cent rise. The remaining sudden deaths were categorised as “others”, reporting 23,993 in 2022 and 27,928 in 2023 — a 16.4 per cent increase.

The burden was highest in people aged between 45 and 60 years, with this age group constituting 34 per cent of deaths. This was followed by people aged between 30 and 45 (31 per cent), 60 years and above (20 per cent), 18-30 years (12 per cent), 0-14 years (1.8 per cent) and 14-18 years (1.3 per cent).