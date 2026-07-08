Nearly 20% of new moms have anxiety or depression, but a promising psychedelic treatment is on the horizon

About 1 in 5 women will experience depression and anxiety during pregnancy or in the year after giving birth. If untreated, a mother who has these conditions has a higher risk of birth complications , overall poorer health, impaired bonding and nurturing of her infant, and a higher risk of death by suicide .

But a new treatment moving through the Food and Drug Administration clinical trials process may be key to treating, or even curing, depression and anxiety in postpartum people. It is a newly named psychedelic, luvesilocin . It functions like psilocin, the psychoactive chemical within psilocybin mushrooms. It may be able to positively affect the unique hormonal shifts, brain changes and disconnection that can lead to these conditions like no existing treatments.

In prior studies of psilocybin , researchers have observed rapid improvement in symptoms – and sometimes a cure after a single dose – of conditions such as major depression and PTSD . In a recent FDA Phase 2 study of luvesilocin, we found similar improvements in postpartum depression .

I was the site investigator for the University of Colorado, one of 35 participating sites across the US . The study enrolled 84 postpartum women who were within a year of giving birth and ended in May 2025.

I have spent my career as a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist contemplating how the prenatal experience shapes lifetime health . I have also followed the psychedelic data closely. I’ve been eager to find evidence-based pregnancy and postpartum applications of psychedelics, given these drugs’ promise in treating other mental health conditions .

Depression and anxiety’s impact on moms and babies

One drug that has been studied and enhanced our understanding of the way psychedelics work is MDMA , which is commonly known as ecstasy and causes a euphoric high.

According to peer-reviewed research published by Bessel van der Kolk in 2024, MDMA can lead to improvements in individuals being able to identify, describe and feel their feelings . Other improvements resulting from MDMA assisted therapy include more self-compassion and a broader desire and capacity for connection with others.