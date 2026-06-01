NFHS-6: Madhya Pradesh’s development gains hide deep child nutrition crisis, one in three children is still stunted

Institutional deliveries of babies have increased in Madhya Pradesh, women’s access to the internet has more than doubled, and vaccination rates have improved. But the latest data from the National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6) for 2023-24 reveals a picture that complicates this story of progress. Nearly one in three children under five in the state is still stunted, four in 10 are underweight, and acute malnutrition among children has increased compared with the previous survey.

According to NFHS-6, 31.4 per cent of children in Madhya Pradesh suffer from stunting. This is lower than the 35.7 per cent recorded in NFHS-5, and could be seen as an improvement. But the other side of the picture is far more worrying.

The percentage of underweight children in the state has increased from 33 per cent to 39.7 per cent. Similarly, wasting has risen from 18.9 per cent to 23.8 per cent. This raises the question of whether the state, once ranked number one in the country for malnutrition, has truly reversed its trend.

Both these indicators suggest that the acute nutritional crisis among children remains severe. The situation is particularly dire in rural areas, where 42 per cent of children are underweight and nearly a quarter are affected by wasting.