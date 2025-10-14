Non-communicable diseases surge: Heart disease, diabetes cause two-thirds of global deaths in 2023, surpassing infections

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) have overtaken infectious diseases to account for nearly two-thirds of global mortality and morbidity, according to the latest paper on global burden of diseases. Global Burden of Disease Study 2023 was published October 12, 2025, in the journal The Lancet.

Among NCDs, ischaemic heart disease, stroke, and diabetes are the leading causes of death and illness worldwide. The report also found a steep rise in mental health disorders, with anxiety increasing by 63 per cent and depressive disorders by 26 per cent.

Climate-sensitive risks such as air pollution and extreme heat continue to exert a growing impact on global health. The study found that deaths due to environmental heat and cold exposure increased by 6 per cent annually between 2013 and 2023.