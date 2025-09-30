Nourishing futures: Why breastfeeding is the bedrock of healthier food environments

At a time when food markets are increasingly dominated by ultra-processed products and aggressive marketing, increasing non-communicable diseases, breastfeeding newborns becomes a safe and vital alternative.

Breastfeeding is not just a maternal decision; it is a public health imperative, a food systems solution and a cornerstone of sustainable development.

This Poshan Maah 2025 (National Nutrition Month) serves as a reminder that supporting breastfeeding is not only about feeding babies but about nourishing futures, fostering equity and repairing a food environment that has veered dangerously off course.

Why breastfeeding matters now more than ever

Breastfeeding offers a unique triple win: It benefits child health, maternal well-being and planetary sustainability. According to UNICEF, breastfeeding could prevent over 820,000 child deaths (13 per cent of all child death among children under two years) and 20,000 maternal deaths due to breast cancer each year globally.

Yet, only 64 per cent of infants under six months in India are Exclusively Breast Fed (EBF), according to the National Family Health Survey-5 (2019-21). This falls short of the global target of 70 per cet EBF by 2030.