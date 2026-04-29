NSO Survey 2025: Heart disease in India triples in seven years, 15-29-year-olds also vulnerable

The number of people suffering from heart disease in India has increased almost three times during the last seven years. Even more worryingly, young people in the age group of 15 to 29 years are also vulnerable to heart disease, according to the findings of the latest survey of the National Statistical Organisation (NSO).

According to the Household Social Consumption: Health conducted by the NSO between January and December 2025, about 13.1 per cent of Indians reported sick in the last fortnight, while a total of 15,217 cases of disease per 100,000 population were recorded. This indicated that many people had more than one health problem. Among women, the number is 17,006, which was higher than men (13,504).

Ailments like cardiovascular diseases (3,891) and metabolic problems like diabetes (3,681) constitute the lion’s share among diseases. Apart from this, respiratory illnesses (1,536) and bone-joint pain (1,226) are also prevalent in large numbers.

Cardiovascular diseases include hypertension, heart disease, chest pain and difficulty in breathing. The number of people complaining of hypertension was 3,358 per one lakh population, while the number of other diseases was recorded at 533.

Cardiovascular diseases have emerged as the biggest health challenge in the country. According to the data, they account for the highest share of 25.6 per cent of the total diseases, which is higher than all other categories. This is followed by diseases related to hormonal disturbances, blood sugar and nutrition.