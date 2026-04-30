Parental conflict, when left unaddressed, can reshape a child’s emotional world in lasting ways

Legal processes, while essential, can sometimes intensify adversarial positions between parents. Allegations and counter-allegations, regardless of their outcome, often shape perceptions and deepen mistrust. In such contexts, the child’s access to one parent may become restricted, either directly or indirectly.

Research from the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, highlights factors such as unresolved emotional conflict, insecurity, and interpersonal tensions as contributing to such family dynamics. These are rarely one-sided situations; rather, they emerge from a combination of relational breakdown, legal complexity, and social pressures.

The Supreme Court of India, in Vivek Singh v. Romani Singh (2017), acknowledged the phenomenon of parental alienation and its psychological implications for children. However, systemic mechanisms to address it—such as structured mental health assessments or child-focused interventions—remain limited.

The non-custodial parent

In many cases, especially within the current legal and social framework in India, young children tend to remain in the primary custody of one parent—most often the mother. While this arrangement may be appropriate in several circumstances, it can also result in the other parent experiencing a profound sense of loss when meaningful contact is reduced or disrupted.

There are numerous instances where non-custodial parents, particularly fathers, struggle to maintain regular communication with their children. Missed calls, limited visitation, or prolonged legal delays can create emotional distance over time. For a parent who was once actively involved in a child’s daily life, this separation can be deeply distressing.

This dimension of suffering often remains less visible in public discourse. The emotional toll of absence—of not being presents in milestones, conversations, or everyday moments—can have long-term psychological consequences for both the parent and the child.

International studies, including research from the United States, suggest that millions of parents experience varying degrees of estrangement from their children following separation. While contexts differ, the underlying emotional realities are comparable.

The child — at the centre of the conflict

The most significant impact, however, is borne by the child. Exposure to sustained parental conflict can shape a child’s emotional and psychological development in lasting ways.

Research from NIMHANS documents patterns observed in such situations, including:

Persistent negative attitudes towards one parent

Rationalisations that may not align with the child’s age or experience

Emotional withdrawal or confusion

Influence of adult narratives in the child’s language and responses

Strained relationships with extended family members

It is important to understand that these behaviours do not emerge in isolation. They are often shaped by the child’s environment, experiences, and the dynamics they are exposed to over time.

Global research indicates that children caught in high-conflict parental disputes may experience anxiety, low self-esteem, difficulties in trust-building, and challenges in social adjustment. These outcomes underline the need to view such situations through a child rights and mental health lens, rather than a purely legal one.

India, as a signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, recognises the principle of the “best interest of the child.” However, practical mechanisms to ensure that children’s voices are heard and their emotional needs are prioritised in custody disputes remain limited.

The international scenario

Globally, there is increasing recognition of the complexities involved in addressing parental alienation and high-conflict custody disputes.

In December 2024, the UK Family Justice Council issued guidance on “alienating behaviours,” emphasising the need for courts to carefully assess whether a child’s resistance to a parent is justified or influenced by external factors. At the same time, the guidance cautions against misuse of such claims in cases involving genuine abuse.