Rapidly greying Kerala and Bengal have the highest number of sick people: NSO survey

Kerala, which ranks first on many parameters, also ranks first in terms of disease in India. Nearly 40 per cent of its population is sick. Next comes West Bengal, where the number of sick people is around 25 per cent. These interesting statistics have emerged from the latest report of the National Survey Organization (NSS).

The NSO released the 80th round of the National Sample Survey of Health report, stating that the Persons Reporting Illness Ratio (PPRA), or morbidity rate, in Kerala is 39.7 per cent. The overall proportion of people reporting illness in the past 15 days was 39.7 per cent. The average for men is 36.9 per cent, while the average for women is 42.4 per cent.

The rate is higher in urban areas of Kerala (41.5 per cent) than in rural areas (38.1 per cent). Furthermore, a significant gender gap is also visible; while in rural areas, 40.2 per cent of women reported themselves as sick compared to 35.8 per cent of men, in urban areas this figure rose to 44.6 per cent for women compared to 38.0 per cent for men.

West Bengal has the second highest morbidity rate after Kerala, but the difference is significant compared to Kerala. The morbidity rate in West Bengal is 24.5 per cent. Similar to Kerala, the reporting of illness is higher in urban areas (29.8 per cent) than in rural areas (22.2 per cent), and more women (27.4 per cent) are reported as ill than men (21.7 per cent).

Andhra Pradesh is also among the states with a morbidity rate of over 20 per cent, with a rate of 21.1 per cent. Here, too, women reported higher rates of illness than men, with a 23.5 per cent rate for women compared to 18.6 per cent for men.