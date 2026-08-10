Reducing inequality is essential for future pandemic preparedness, says study

For decades, global pandemic preparedness has focused on strengthening technical capacities such as laboratories, disease surveillance, vaccines, medicines and emergency response systems. However, experience from COVID-19 and HIV/AIDS suggests these measures alone do not determine how well countries respond to health crises.

The study identifies economic inequality as the strongest factor influencing how effectively countries manage infectious disease outbreaks.

The findings are particularly significant as the world faces increasingly frequent pandemics alongside widening economic disparities.

More than 90 per cent of the global population now lives in countries with high levels of economic inequality. While income gaps between some nations have narrowed, global disparities remain severe. Researchers also highlight that economic inequality intersects with discrimination based on race, gender, ethnicity, and sexual orientation, further increasing vulnerability to infectious diseases.

The study points out that traditional preparedness rankings often fail to predict actual pandemic performance. For example, the United States ranked among the world’s best-prepared countries before COVID-19 but experienced COVID-19 death rates more than twice the global average and continues to report high HIV incidence. In contrast, countries such as Vietnam, Mauritius, Uruguay, and Ethiopia achieved comparatively better pandemic outcomes despite receiving lower preparedness scores.

The study identifies four ways in which inequality worsens pandemics. First, unequal living and working conditions increase people’s exposure to infectious diseases. Crowded housing, insecure employment and limited access to healthcare make it difficult for vulnerable populations to follow public health measures such as isolation or social distancing.

Second, inequality weakens governance and public trust, reducing compliance with public health measures and vaccination campaigns.