Rise of stunted generation

“This isn’t an abstract problem for the future,” says Nabin Pradhan, the study’s lead author. Agrawal explains the invisible threads: “We are seeing a direct physical translation of global emissions into child undernutrition. When extreme heat limits food availability and drives up prices, young children are the very first to suffer the biological consequences. Their developing brains and bodies simply do not get the fuel they need, cementing a cycle of intergenerational poverty before they even reach their fifth birthday.”

The study analysing the African countries is a deliberate way to look at how the impacts would be felt among the most disadvantaged. Agrawal says climate change “acts as a threat multiplier on top of existing social fractures. If a community is already deeply unequal, a climate shock—whether it’s a heatwave or a sudden drought—acts as an inescapable trap for the poorest children. The wealthy can buffer against a bad harvest by purchasing food elsewhere, but poorer households are pushed completely off the edge, losing income and losing access to basic services simultaneously.”