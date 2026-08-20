Rise of stunted generation

Is climate change giving rise to a stunted generation? The impacts of climate change are unfolding rapidly—mostly endured as catastrophic disasters and a new temperature regime that we did not evolve with. But it is no longer the story per se; it has become the context in which our living experiences are being redefined. A recent study points to such a troubling consequence: climate change may be contributing to a “clinically stunted” future.
For decades the world has been fighting stunting— “too short for the age”. It is an established marker for healthy growth. The aim is to create a capable generation that will be the future workforce. But the study by University of Notre Dame, US, which analysed 16 years of data from 34 African countries finds that “every 1°C increase in anthropogenic temperature anomalies is linked to a 3.45 per cent rise in childhood stunting.”
Calling it the “invisible thread” of climate change, co-author Arun Agrawal says, “A single degree of warming might sound negligible in a daily weather report, but on a global scale, it alters the foundational conditions of child survival.” The study may sound abstract or even stretched in its interpretation, but it clearly shows that climate change impacts the socio-economically disadvantaged the most for the evident reason that they are not enabled enough to fight it.
“This isn’t an abstract problem for the future,” says Nabin Pradhan, the study’s lead author. Agrawal explains the invisible threads: “We are seeing a direct physical translation of global emissions into child undernutrition. When extreme heat limits food availability and drives up prices, young children are the very first to suffer the biological consequences. Their developing brains and bodies simply do not get the fuel they need, cementing a cycle of intergenerational poverty before they even reach their fifth birthday.”
The study analysing the African countries is a deliberate way to look at how the impacts would be felt among the most disadvantaged. Agrawal says climate change “acts as a threat multiplier on top of existing social fractures. If a community is already deeply unequal, a climate shock—whether it’s a heatwave or a sudden drought—acts as an inescapable trap for the poorest children. The wealthy can buffer against a bad harvest by purchasing food elsewhere, but poorer households are pushed completely off the edge, losing income and losing access to basic services simultaneously.”
The study makes one point abundantly clear: the impact of global warming is felt most by rural communities whose livelihoods depend heavily on natural resources; these are also the areas where stunting is more pronounced. “When you combine low-service access—like a lack of improved sanitation or maternal education—with a sharp temperature anomaly, you get a worst-case scenario,” Pradhan says, adding, the groups that contributed the least to global emissions are the ones whose children are being structurally disadvantaged by stunting.
The study comes at a time when climate change’s impacts on stunting are being deliberated widely as a persistent development challenge. As per Unicef, climate change could cause stunting in an additional 40 million children by 2025. Studies show climate change-related disasters can impair children’s growth. In rural Zimbabwe, children aged one to two lost 1.5-2 cm of growth due to drought.
India, which faces socio-economic challenges similar to those of many African countries, is hardly immune. This June, Unicef said every child in India is exposed to at least one climate hazard, while 97 per cent face two or more overlapping risks like drought, riverine and coastal floods, tropical storms and extreme heat. Many climate-vulnerable districts also rank among its poorest, making children doubly exposed to the risks. Stunting is a nationally recognised public health challenge; climate change threatens to make it worse.
This article was originally published in the August 16-31, 2026 print edition of Down To Earth