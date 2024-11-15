Rising rates of diabetes affecting children

India is confronting a growing public health crisis, with rising rates of diabetes affecting both urban and rural populations, particularly among children. November 14 marks World Diabetes Day, an internationally recognised awareness campaign aimed at educating the public about diabetes and advocating for improved treatment and prevention measures.

Traditionally, diabetes has been associated with adults, but an increasing number of children are now being diagnosed with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, often leading to vision complications. Type 1 and type 2 diabetes are serious conditions that occur when the body has too much glucose (sugar) in the blood due to an issue with insulin.

In 2022, around 95,600 children under the age of 14 in India were reported to have type 1 diabetes, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). This places India as the country with the highest number of children with type 1 diabetes in South-East Asia.

This year’s World Diabetes Day theme, 'Breaking Barriers, Bridging Gaps', emphasises the need to eliminate obstacles and ensure that everyone, regardless of location or economic status, has access to adequate diabetes management resources and support. This requires improving access to medication, healthcare facilities, and diabetes education, while also addressing social and cultural factors that might prevent individuals from receiving care. Bridging these gaps calls for concerted action from healthcare providers, policymakers, and the global community to make affordable, quality care accessible to all.

Encouraging a preventive approach from an early age is essential for building a healthier future and reducing the risk of severe health complications in the long run.