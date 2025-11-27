Sanjeev Singh from Amrita Hospital, Faridabad talks about Antimicrobial Resistance AMR

Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites no longer respond to antimicrobial medicines. As a result of drug resistance, antibiotics and other antimicrobial medicines become ineffective and infections become difficult or impossible to treat, increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness, disability and death.

AMR is a natural process that happens over time through genetic changes in pathogens. Its emergence and spread are accelerated by human activity, mainly the misuse and overuse of antimicrobials to treat, prevent or control infections in humans, animals and plants.

Watch the video to listen to Sanjeev Singh from Amrita Hospital, Faridabad speak about AMR.