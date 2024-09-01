Seven Sins: Laziness is an evolutionary trait, says Todd Elroy

Down To Earth (DTE) speaks to scientists and authors to take stock of what we know so far about the emotions of pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath and sloth; the historical debates around them and the critical gaps in our understanding.

In the seventeenth part, DTE speaks to Todd Elroy, an associate professor at the department of psychology, Florida Gulf Coast University, US. McElroy studies decision-making and how psychological processes influence physical activity.

Q. Was laziness a part of our evolution?

A. In my view, laziness is not a bad thing. It is an evolutionary trait. When you look back at our species, you can see that as we evolved, laziness was built into this process. Laziness became especially robust during times of human development. So, the more we developed, the more time we had to be lazy. And by being lazy, we often think of it as just laying around. But in fact, some of the greatest innovations, greatest feats in creativity and the biggest leaps that have ever occurred in terms of human thinking have occurred when people were being lazy.

Some of the world’s greatest thinkers—the 16th century French philosopher René Descartes, for example—were notorious for being lazy. They could not get Descartes out of the bed. But look at what he accomplished. His famous phrase, “I think, therefore I am,” was just a minor contribution. Albert Einstein was known for being indolent. He spent a whole lot of time laying around, but he did accomplish things in his life. So if you look at it from that perspective, as humans became more and more civilised, we had more and more opportunities to be lazy. And when we are lazy, it is an opportunity for us to utilise energy that we normally put into our physical activity into something more important. This is critical because we have a finite amount of energy to spend. So, that energy can be used to do something more creative or innovative.

If we would get away from this negative connotation of laziness, it can be a positive trait, going forward. I think, a lot of the negative connotation has been built in because work became synonymous with physical labour and that happened, probably, during the Industrial Revolution. The idea was that if you were not out there digging the soil, you were not making anything.

Q. You say that negative connotations associated with laziness emerged in recent centuries. How has science affected the view?

A. The Protestant puritanical view of things is still the predominant view in most cultures today. In science, laziness does not have a negative connotation. I am a researcher and I think that most people would definitely classify themselves as lazy because they do not engage in this physical labour. Some of the best researchers might seem like they are being lazy, but they are working on stuff. We are applying our energy thinking. And you cannot see that.

Q. But are there exceptions to this where people might not be actually working?

A. Yeah, absolutely. It is what I refer to as strategic laziness. Strategic laziness can be, in my opinion, one of the most beneficial things that you can add to your life. It is taking away other distractions. It is motivating yourself to focus on specific things. Strategic laziness involves putting other things aside to focus on what is important or paramount.

Q. Is strategic laziness associated with being physically active?

A. I am going to go out on a limb and say those who go out there and engage in exercise and good health, also engage in strategic laziness. We have got pretty good evidence to support that. So, this is all about motivation, energy, people who are putting forth their best sense of self, people who are looking for a better sense of self and expanding themselves. They are likely to engage in purposeful exercise because strategic laziness is purposeful. It is about intent, just like exercise is about intent.