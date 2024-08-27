Seven Sins: Pride is not so much a function of other people, but that of the self, says Daniel Sznycer

Down To Earth (DTE) speaks to scientists and authors to take stock of what we know so far about the emotions of pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath and sloth; the historical debates around them and the critical gaps in our understanding.

In the second part, DTE speaks to Daniel Sznycer, an assistant professor at the department of psychology, Oklahoma State University, US. Sznycer studies cross-cultural evidence on shame, pride, compassion and envy, and their role in altruism, social exclusion and conflict.

Q. Is pride scientifically defined?

A. There is some consensus on pride. At the same time, there are different theories on it. We are working on a theory­—purely, a social theory of pride—that seeks the reason why we have pride. For us, pride has two functions: a prospective function and a retrospective function.

In retrospective function, if one has achieved something in the past, s/he advertises it. The person lets others know about the achievement. And not only do they advertise, they also demand, for example, better treatment by others, corresponding to the new worth of the individual. In prospective function, this emotion guides action because it tells the individual which actions or trades or achievements are liked by other people in your group. So, with this information, the individual can, in the most cost-effective and efficient manner, choose the best thing to do to become, for example, a billionaire.

But if the individual does not have the abilities to become a billionaire, then s/he goes for the next best, or the 17th best option, by playing soccer, for example. So, I will get more valuation from others, and getting more valuation from others means that, behaviourally, they will treat you better. They will be more willing to help you, incur costs to help you. So, that is an interpersonal or a social theory of pride.

The reason why pride exists is because it is useful to obtain the valuation from others in terms of status and liking and support. Pride is not so much a function of other people, but a function of the self and how I myself interpret events. It is a psychodynamic theory of pride. It is more about how the self views itself. The other theory I am working on is much more social. I feel pride and I guide my actions based on how I think of other people, or how I expect that other people will see me or should see me.

Q. Is there a clear difference between pride and confidence?

A. There are several relationships. Confidence is an internal state, a measure that tells you how confident you are about something, your degree of certainty about achieving something. This is an internal variable that may regulate behaviour because if you are confident that you can make a toy out of wood, you do it. And if you do not, you buy it.

One of the components of pride is confidence. If you have pride, underpinned by actual achievement and validated by other people, then you have confidence. This confidence in your social worth is very important. Psychologist Mark Leary of Duke University, US, and others have shown that self-esteem, like self-confidence, is a function of how much I think that other people value me and include me as opposed to excluding me. So pride includes this component of self-confidence or self-esteem. It also includes additional components, like the way one advertises oneself, like, “I am great.”

Q. Is pride a valuable emotion or trait for a social species?

A. Pride is a kind of a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it is socially good because it motivates the individual to invest in courses of action, in things that other people value. It is kind of an internal price system that guides your behaviour. As a by-product of that guidance, it causes people to produce things so that other people value you. So, it is a socially good system in that sense. It leads to the production of socially valuable things. But at the same time, if you produce socially valuable things too much and have achieved great things and have a super high status, people could resent you for that, even if they are benefitting from the value you produce. Because of the value a person possesses, others are more likely to help them.