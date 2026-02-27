SOE 2026: When Indians die by suicide due to health issues
Representational photo from iStock
Health

SOE 2026: When Indians die by suicide due to health issues

In 2023, India recorded 32,503 suicides attributed to illness. Chronic or prolonged illnesses accounted for 49% with 15,970 cases, followed closely by insanity/mental illness (43%) with 13,978 cases
Published on
Listen to this article
*Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu; Mental illness is the single largest cause of suicide in many states

This was first published in the State of India’s Environment 2026

The State of India’s Environment 2026 report is available on sale here:

https://csestore.cse.org.in/default/books/state-of-india-s-environment-2026.html

Mental Health
chronic illness
Suicide
Anil Agarwal Dialogue 2026
SOE 2026
Insanity
Prolonged Illness
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in