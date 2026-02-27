Health
SOE 2026: When Indians die by suicide due to health issues
In 2023, India recorded 32,503 suicides attributed to illness. Chronic or prolonged illnesses accounted for 49% with 15,970 cases, followed closely by insanity/mental illness (43%) with 13,978 cases
