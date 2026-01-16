Source of Nipah infection in West Bengal still unclear as investigators examine possible Bangladesh link

The source of the Nipah virus infection detected in West Bengal — the first such cases in the state in 19 years — remains unclear, with investigators examining two possible routes of transmission.

So far, two nurses have tested positive for the virus. Both are hospitalised and, according to state health department sources, are showing marginal improvement, though they remain at risk.

Initial investigations suggested that the infection may have originated in a village in Nadia district, close to the Bangladesh border. However, officials are also examining whether the nurses may have contracted the virus while treating a patient who later died with severe respiratory symptoms.