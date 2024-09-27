Sunita Narain lays out priorities of Global South at UNGA high-level meeting on antimicrobial resistance

Speaking at the high-level meeting on antimicrobial resistance (AMR), Sunita Narain, director-general, Centre for Science and Environment, a Delhi-based think tank, highlighted the need to rethink and reinvent the way agriculture is done and environment is managed in order to minimise the impact of the silent pandemic of AMR, particularly in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC).

Narain was speaking at the second panel of the meeting, which concluded on September 26, 2024 at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. The theme of the meeting was ‘investing in the present and securing our future together: accelerating multisectoral global, regional and national actions to address antimicrobial resistance’.

The panel was aimed at understanding the role of integrated surveillance, capacity-building, sustainable resources, financing and investment in addressing AMR in human health, animal health and welfare, agrifood systems and protecting the environment.

She stressed that priorities for developing world with respect to AMR is different as this part of the world cannot afford the cost of treatment if live-saving medicines like antibiotics become ineffective, particularly when access to healthcare for all is a concern. It is also true that the developing world cannot afford the cost of cleaning up after polluting.

The key priorities for the developing world, she said, lie in conserving antimicrobials for human health (conservation agenda), focusing on livelihood and development (development agenda), ensuring circularity of waste that is AMR-safe (environmental agenda) and most importantly, ensuring that disease is prevented by measures like biosecurity, good animal husbandry, use of alternatives (prevention agenda).

“The prevention agenda is most important because for us, affordability is important and affordability only comes when cost of action is low and inclusive,” said Narain, highlighting India's initiative of using ethnoveterinary medicines to effectively treat diseases in Indian dairy sector at low cost and less antibiotic dependence.

In her intervention, Narain also brought together larger agendas like access to clean water, food agenda for nutrition and climate crisis, which all link to the way food is grown and environment is managed.

Narain expressed happiness that the political agenda recognises these issues but also highlighted that it is time to move from declaration to action. “The political declaration that the governments have come up with is a huge step ahead. It shows political leadership and global leadership for an issue that will need global cooperation for action,” she stated.