Sweden becomes first country outside of Africa to report deadly mpox strain clade I

A growing mpox crisis is unfolding globally as a more lethal strain of the virus continues to spread rapidly across Africa. The African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has declared the outbreak a public health emergency, while the situation has escalated with the detection of mpox in wastewater within the United States.

According to an article by US publication Newsweek, detection remains extremely low, with only three sites reporting positive results: two in California and one in Illinois. Detection rates remained low within these sites, with only a small percentage of samples testing positive during this time.

The cases detected in the US were all consistent with the virus’s original strain from the 2022 outbreak, known as clade II. The more deadly form of the virus, known as clade I, which is currently circulating in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighbouring countries, has not been detected in the US.