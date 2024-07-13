Health
The Sunita Narain Show: How does extreme weather affect our health?
The environmental and medical communities must come together to secure a world where there is well-being and right to a clean environment
There is a need to link human health to the health of the planet.
We must join these dots and make a connection. Because it is only when we understand that our health is being compromised, that maybe we as societies will push for things to change.
Watch this video by Sunita Narain, director-general of Centre for Science and Environment and Editor, Down To Earth magazine to know more.