“This petition is my effort to support both health and education”

As a medical practitioner, I run health camps in rural areas, where I have seen that poor hygiene is a leading cause of disease. This is especially true for women. In many communities, cultural norms restrict their mobility and bar them from leaving the house, making something as basic as buying sanitary pads difficult. Some rely on male relatives—father or brother—to run this errand for them; others, unable to ask, resort to using cloth that is often unclean, let alone sterilised. The result is infection.

The problem is exacerbated by stigma around safe sanitation practices. It is unfortunate that even today, families readily spend large sums on weddings yet often do not build toilets. Although, for some families, a toilet can be a luxury.

There is also a reluctance to seek medical help. Women or adolescent girls struggle to discuss any problems related to menstruation health and infection with their parents or families. Medical help is sought late when illness is advanced or the pain becomes unbearable. At this point, even doctors are helpless.

Against this backdrop, I petitioned the Supreme Court to mandate free dispersal of sanitary pads in schools. There is a need to ensure that every young child gets pads and uses them without hesitation. This can prevent urinary tract infections (UTIs) and infertility later in life. If the government takes up this responsibility, it will help reduce school dropouts after puberty. This petition was my small effort to support both health and education.