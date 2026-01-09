Toxic metals detected in fish sold across Guwahati calls for urgent action

In Assam, fish is central to everyday life, shaping food habits, culture and long-standing ties with rivers and wetlands that have sustained generations. New testing of fish sold in Guwahati’s markets by Pahle India Foundation, however, points to a troubling reality. Several commonly consumed species were found to carry traces of lead, a heavy metal associated with serious long-term health risks.

The research, which has not been published yet, found that a largely unseen crisis is developing in rivers and ponds across the region. The most alarming findings concern Bhagon (Labeo bata). Every sample tested contained lead above safe limits. Bhagon is inexpensive, widely available and cooked daily in countless households, placing a routine meal at the centre of potential chronic exposure.

The problem extends beyond a single species. Lead was also detected in other fish that feature regularly in local diets, including Naro, a freshwater catfish, and Bariola (Opsarius bendelisis). This points to widespread exposure through everyday food choices. All fish samples with unsafe lead levels were also found to contain arsenic, increasing the overall toxic load and suggesting deeper environmental contamination.

Contamination in such widely eaten local fish signals extensive ecological damage and an emerging public health emergency that has gone largely unnoticed.