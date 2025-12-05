Tuberculosis elimination in India: With days left for the national target, are we any close?

NFHS-5 further showed that more than 60 per cent of adult women (aged 15-49 years) and men (aged 15-54 years) who had heard of TB, had misconceptions about the route of transmission of TB. Misconceptions included TB spreading through sharing of utensils, touching a person with TB, through food, sexual contact, mosquito bites or any other means except through the air when coughing or sneezing.

Lack of awareness about the correct mode of transmission of TB leads to inadequate adoption of basic preventive measures like cough etiquette that help break the chain of transmission of infection, besides fuelling negative attitudes like secrecy and stigma around a contagious disease like pulmonary TB.

Among adult women, 15.6 per cent reported that they wanted to keep the diagnosis of TB in a family member, a secret from neighbours. Among adult men, the share was higher (22.9 per cent). The percentages hardly improved in comparison to the last round of the survey (in fact, worsened for men) where the corresponding shares of women and men were 15.9 per cent and 20 per cent respectively.

The tendency of maintaining secrecy around TB might lead to underreporting of diagnosed TB cases, leading to underestimation of TB incidence.

According to NFHS-5 data, around a quarter of TB patients (25.65 per cent) sought treatment at private healthcare facilities only. Some 71.01 per cent sought treatment either at public facilities alone or in both private and public centres, which implies a visit to the public sector at least once in the treatment tenure.

Since the NFHS does not specify if those seeking treatment exclusively in the private sector come under the ambit of the PPP model of the National TB programme of the Government of India (TB notification by private practitioners was made mandatory since May 2012), data indicated that the safety net of the public TB programme that provides free diagnosis and treatment, failed to cover a substantial chunk of TB patients in India.

Studies also showed that private health facilities are the first point of contact for more than 50 per cent of TB patients in India. Besides, there is documented evidence of suboptimal care and exorbitant costs of TB treatment, a long-term ailment, in the private sector. This not only leads to adverse patient outcomes but also push patients into a ‘medical poverty trap’.

Where TB patients sought treatment