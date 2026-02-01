Union Budget 2026 announces India’s second national mental health institute, expansion of trauma care

India will set up a second national mental health institute and expand trauma care services in district hospitals, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on February 1, 2026, as the Union Budget for 2026-27 seeks to address long-standing gaps in access to psychiatric and trauma care.

The government would strengthen mental health infrastructure as part of a wider effort to support vulnerable populations facing economic stress, emergencies and social shocks, Sitharaman said.

A central proposal is the establishment of NIMHANS-2, a second National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences. The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) is a medical institution in Bengaluru, which serves as the apex centre for mental health education and neuroscience research at present.

“There are no national institutes for mental healthcare in north India,” the finance minister said. This forces patients to travel long distances for specialised treatment, training and research-linked care.

Alongside the new institute, the Budget also proposes upgrading existing national mental health institutes in Ranchi and Tezpur.