The US has officially lost its measles-elimination status, reversing one of its most significant public-health achievements. On November 17, Dr Jarbas Barbosa, director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the regional arm of the World Health Organization (WHO), confirmed that the country had failed to contain sustained transmission of the highly contagious disease.

Mexico and Bolivia have also lost their elimination status, joining Canada, which was stripped of the distinction last year.

The development marks a setback for the Americas, which became the first WHO region to eliminate measles in 2016. The US had achieved elimination in 2000, becoming the first country in the world to do so. For the next 26 years, the disease remained largely under control, with occasional imported cases and local outbreaks failing to establish sustained transmission.

Under PAHO's criteria, measles elimination status is lost when the same measles virus genotype and lineage circulate uninterrupted for 12 months or more within a country.