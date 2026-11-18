The US has lost its measles-elimination status after 12 months of sustained transmission. Mexico and Bolivia have also lost theirs, joining Canada.
Measles is highly contagious and potentially fatal, causing complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis, particularly in young children.
Two vaccine doses and 95 per cent population coverage are needed to preventsustainedtransmission.
Falling vaccination rates are fuelling the global resurgence, driven by pandemic-related immunisationgaps, rising vaccine exemptions and unequal access to healthcare.
The US has officially lost its measles-elimination status, reversing one of its most significant public-health achievements. On November 17, Dr Jarbas Barbosa, director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the regional arm of the World Health Organization (WHO), confirmed that the country had failed to contain sustained transmission of the highly contagious disease.
Mexico and Bolivia have also lost their elimination status, joining Canada, which was stripped of the distinction last year.
The development marks a setback for the Americas, which became the first WHO region to eliminate measles in 2016. The US had achieved elimination in 2000, becoming the first country in the world to do so. For the next 26 years, the disease remained largely under control, with occasional imported cases and local outbreaks failing to establish sustained transmission.
Under PAHO's criteria, measles elimination status is lost when the same measles virus genotype and lineage circulate uninterrupted for 12 months or more within a country.
"Losing measles elimination status is much more than losing a public-health designation. It means the virus has circulated for a prolonged period, putting families and communities at risk of preventable illness, hospitalisation and death," said Dr Barbosa in a media briefing.
As of November 13, 2026, the Americas had reported 58,213 confirmed measles cases and 82 deaths, compared with 12,596 cases during the same period in 2025, Dr Barbosa said.
The resurgence is not confined to the Americas. In January 2026, the WHO announced that six countries in its European Region—Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Spain, the UK and Uzbekistan—had lost their measles-elimination status. The decisions were made by the European Regional Verification Commission in September 2025, based on epidemiological data from 2024 showing that endemic measles transmission had been re-established in these countries.
The developments underscore the reversal of one of the greatest public health achievements this century.
Measles is one of the world's most contagious infectious diseases. It spreads primarily through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks, releasing virus-containing respiratory particles. The virus can remain infectious in the air or on contaminated surfaces for up to two hours.
An infected person can transmit the virus to as many as 18 susceptible individuals, making measles considerably more contagious than many other infectious diseases. Transmission can occur from four days before the rash appears to four days afterwards.
The disease can affect people of any age, although children are particularly vulnerable, especially those who are unvaccinated or have weakened immune systems.
According to the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, measles can cause complications including ear infections, diarrhoea and pneumonia. In more severe cases, it can lead to encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain that may result in permanent brain damage. Severe infections can require hospitalisation and can be fatal.
Symptoms generally appear seven to 14 days after exposure to the virus. The disease typically begins with fever, a runny nose, cough and red, watery eyes.
A characteristic red rash generally appears three to five days after the initial symptoms, beginning on the face and upper neck before spreading downwards to the trunk, arms, legs and feet.
The rash typically spreads over about three days and lasts four to eight days before gradually fading.
Although the rash is the most recognisable sign of measles, the disease can cause serious complications, particularly in young children, malnourished individuals and people with weakened immunity.
There is no specific antiviral treatment for measles. Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent measles and control outbreaks.
According to the WHO, before the introduction of the measles vaccine in 1963 and the expansion of immunisation programmes, major epidemics occurred approximately every two to three years, causing an estimated 2.6 million deaths annually.
Accelerated immunisation activities by countries, the WHO, the Measles and Rubella Partnership and other international partners prevented an estimated 59 million deaths between 2000 and 2024; annual measles deaths reduced from 780,000 in 2000 to 95,000 in 2024.
Two doses are recommended to provide reliable immunity. Not all children develop sufficient protection after the first dose, making the second essential for closing immunity gaps and preventing outbreaks.
In countries where measles is common, the first dose is generally administered at nine months of age. In other countries, it is usually given between 12 and 15 months. A second dose is administered later in childhood, with the timing varying across national programmes.
Epidemiologists estimate that at least 95 per cent of the population needs to be fully vaccinated with two doses to prevent sustained transmission and maintain community-level protection. Such high community-wide vaccination coverage not only protects immunised individuals but also helps prevent transmission to those who cannot receive the vaccine, including young infants and some people undergoing cancer treatment.
However, recent increases in transmission demonstrate how quickly progress can be undermined when immunisation coverage falls.
Despite the availability of a safe and cost-effective vaccine, WHO estimates that approximately 95,000 people died from measles in 2024, most of them unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children under five.
The disease remains particularly prevalent in parts of Africa, Asia and the Eastern Mediterranean, where vaccination coverage is insufficient and access to health services can be limited.
According to WHO, global vaccination coverage remains below the levels needed to prevent outbreaks. In 2025, approximately 84 per cent of children received their first dose of measles vaccine and 77 per cent received a complete vaccination course.
PAHO also states that declining childhood immunisation rates are a major factor behind the return of sustained transmission in several countries.
In the US, although nearly every state and Washington, DC, requires children to receive both doses before attending public school, exemptions are permitted. Medical exemptions are available for children with certain health conditions, while some states also allow exemptions on religious or personal-belief grounds.
The number of children receiving non-medical vaccine exemptions has increased in recent years, while routine vaccination coverage has declined. During the 2024-25 school year, MMR vaccination (combination immunisation against meales, mumps and rubella) coverage among American kindergarten children fell to 92.5 per cent, according to CDC data. This was below the 95 per cent threshold considered necessary to prevent sustained measles transmission and represented the lowest coverage recorded since 2000.
The shortfall leaves a growing proportion of children susceptible to infection. When vaccination coverage falls, measles can spread rapidly through schools and communities, particularly among unvaccinated children and those too young to receive the vaccine.
The WHO identifies several overlapping factors behind the resurgence of measles, including declining vaccination coverage in countries that have failed to maintain the high two-dose coverage needed to prevent outbreaks, and growing immunity gaps caused by children missing routine vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic and in subsequent years.