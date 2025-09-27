Vitamin D and zinc deficiencies highest among Indian adolescents, government report finds

Indian children aged 10-14 are showing rising levels of vitamin D and zinc deficiency, according to Children in India, a publication released by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

The report, which examines the condition of children across indicators such as survival, development and protection, found that vitamin D deficiency was present in 14 per cent of children aged 1-4 years, 18 per cent in those aged 5-9, and 24 per cent among 10-19-year-olds.

Vitamin D is crucial for bone health, immune function and overall growth. Its deficiency can lead to significant health problems. A 2022 systematic review noted that vitamin D deficiency is a major public health issue globally, including in countries with abundant sunlight.

A Scientific Reports paper from the same year pointed out that India’s high prevalence of deficiency in a sun-rich environment is linked to multiple factors: inadequate exposure to sunlight; dietary shortcomings such as insufficient vitamin D and calcium intake, high phytate and phosphate consumption, caffeine intake, lactose intolerance; as well as darker skin pigmentation, pollution blocking ultraviolet rays, genetic polymorphisms and higher body fat.