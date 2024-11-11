WAAW 2024: How Nigeria is mitigating AMR in animal sector using One Health approach
Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a complex global public health threat requiring a multidisciplinary and multi-sectoral approach to mitigation. To address this, Nigeria established a multi-sectoral AMR governance structure, guided by a One Health governance manual.
This structure includes a National One Health Steering Committee from the Ministries of Agriculture, Environment, Health, Finance, and Information. This committee serves as the national policy and decision-making body, overseeing the National One Health Technical Committee and the Antimicrobial Resistance Coordinating Committee.
An Antimicrobial Resistance Coordinating Committee (AMRCC), comprising focal points from the One Health sectors is also part of it. The AMRCC coordinates AMR and antimicrobial use (AMU) activities planned by technical working groups across sectors.
National One Health AMR Technical Working Group (NTWG), made up of representatives from ministries, departments and agencies, academia, civil societies, regulatory bodies, and research institutions is also part of the structure. The NTWG is organised into sub-technical working groups focused on awareness, surveillance, stewardship, and infection prevention and control (IPC).
Similar structures are established at subnational levels in two out of the 36 states in the federation. The One Health AMRCC and NTWG, alongside other stakeholders, have developed Nigeria's first and second One Health AMR National Action Plans.
Improving AMR awareness among all relevant stakeholders
Poor awareness of AMR among professionals, farmers, decision-makers and other stakeholders is a major challenge. To address this, the AMRCC has established a Community of Practice (CoP) for AMR, where stakeholders discuss stewardship, awareness creation, and evidence-based actions through data and information sharing. These exchanges occur via webinars and .
The animal health sector has also engaged secondary school and university students in AMR awareness campaigns. These students have formed AMR clubs, participating annually in World AMR Awareness Week through debate competitions and sharing information on AMR within their communities.
To promote safe animal handling and proper sanitation, sensitisation workshops have been held for abattoir workers, emphasising clean water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) practices before, during and after animal slaughter.
To extend AMR awareness to rural areas, a traditional ruler in one local district has been designated as an AMR Champion. This leader promotes antimicrobial stewardship and raises awareness among rural communities.
Strengthening One Health AMR surveillance systems
Nigeria has established a comprehensive AMR surveillance system across human, animal, and environmental health sectors, supported by national reference and sentinel laboratories. The National Reference Laboratories for human and animal health are ISO-certified and participate in External Quality Assessment programmes.
Human health AMR data is used at the national level and reported to the WHO GLASS, while the animal health sector conducts active and passive AMR surveillance and participates in the FAO InFARM for global data sharing. Surveillance agents and AMR Focal Points in sentinel labs are trained in AMR surveillance and data management using WHONET.
The country has also developed the Antimicrobial Resistance Information System for AMR and AMU data sharing and reporting. All three sectors collaborate in the WHO One Health TRICYCLE Project, monitoring extended spectrum beta-lactamase-producing Escherichia coli in humans, poultry, and the environment.
The animal health sector conducts mass vaccinations against bacterial and viral diseases, reducing antimicrobial needs. Biosecurity guidelines and standard operating procedures have been established for poultry and aquaculture, with farmer representatives trained on effective biosecurity measures in all 774 local government areas.
Improving access to quality antimicrobials
Nigeria has developed a One Health Antimicrobial Stewardship Plan to guide implementation of AMS activities. The animal health sector has developed a draft antimicrobial stewardship strategy that would guide the establishment of stewardship programs in veterinary hospitals and clinics.
The sector has a surveillance system for antimicrobial consumption and has generated data for nine years, contributing to global AMC data in ANIMUse at WOAH. This data is used at the national level for decision-making and policy formulation. Also, the sector has developed and disseminated national guidelines for the use of antimicrobial drugs in animals and is about developing a prescription policy and essential medicines list.
Mwapu Dika Ndahi is a veterinarian with a PhD in Veterinary Public Health and Preventive Medicine. She is a Fleming Fund Fellow for AMU/C surveillance.
Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth