WAAW 2025: AMR in Indian livestock is an actual crisis; awareness is seeping in, but much remains to be done

Antimicrobial resistance is a natural evolutionary process that microorganisms go through, and it can be understood as a process similar to the evolving immune system in higher-order animals on exposure to changing infectious agents. When microbes are continuously exposed to low doses of antibiotics or short-term therapy with high doses of antibiotics, the microbes are pressurised to develop mechanisms to resist drug action in order to survive. This development of resistance to existing antibiotics (Antimicrobial resistance, AMR) by various human and animal pathogens jeopardises medical science’s achievements posing human and animal health risks in the near future. In India, where livestock farming sustains millions of rural households and contributes significantly to the economy, AMR in animals has emerged as a formidable challenge. According to a study, by the year 2050, bacterial infections will outnumber cancers in terms of human deaths, owing to the fact that currently available antimicrobials will no longer be as effective in treating bacterial infections. Hence, India’s livestock sector is facing a mounting crisis of AMR, driven by indiscriminate antibiotic usage, limited veterinary support services, and inadequate policy enforcement mechanisms.

The contribution of livestock products to human nutrition all over the globe is a huge undeniable share. In India, the livestock sector contributes nearly 4.5 per cent to the national GDP and plays a vital role in rural livelihoods. In order to meet the protein needs of the growing population, the animal production sector uses a variety of scientific approaches such as improved nutrition, disease prevention (vaccination, deworming), and other health management strategies to maximise animal production. In this series, antibiotic growth promoters (AGP), are commonly used to boost animal growth performance and to check the pathogenic infections in animals. Factors such as poor nutrition, sanitation and overcrowding of animals are some of the leading causes for the occurrence of infectious diseases. Use of antibiotics in the livestock sector is higher than in human applications. Antimicrobial consumption in food animals is projected to be 2,00,235 tonnes by 2030. Due to a shift in production systems in Asia, the use of antibiotics in animal production by 2030 is expected to increase by 46 per cent. For cattle, chicken, and pigs, the global average annual consumption of antimicrobials per kilogramme of produce were 45,148,1172 mg for cattle, chicken and pig respectively. As per US FDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) Summary reports 2021, India ranked 4th with a contribution of 3 per cent global antimicrobial consumption for food producing animals after China, USA and Brazil and this figure is expected to rise to 4 per cent by 2030. The most prevalent antibiotics used during this period were tetracyclins (65 per cent), penicillins (10 per cent) and macrolides (9 per cent) in food animals.

As we are getting aware of the silently rising threat of AMR in Indian Livestock sector, the Government of India has implemented “National Action Plan” (NAP) on AMR 2017-2021 with the recommendation of banning clinically important antibiotics and phasing out non-therapeutic antibiotic use in animal production systems, insisting on the necessity of alternative growth promotors. The Government of India has banned certain antibiotics (colistin, chloramphenicol, and nitrofurans) in animal feed at all stages of food animal production. The other key measures include implementing withdrawal periods for other antibiotics, and focusing on the judicious use of all antimicrobials. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has also prohibited the use of glycopeptides, nitroimidazoles, carbadox, and streptomycin in food animal production. FSSAI has also banned the use of antimicrobials not just in feed processing but also during all husbandry activities of livestock covering milk, meat, eggs, and aquaculture. The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India is trying to promote judicious use of antibiotics through workshops, training programs for veterinarians, para-vets, development of treatment guidelines and promoting the use of antibiotic alternatives. In July 2025, India banned the use of 37 antimicrobial drugs—including 18 antibiotics, 18 antivirals, and one anti-protozoan—in livestock production including milch animals, egg-laying birds, honeybees, and meat-producing animals. The official bodies involved have also expanded their surveillance range including livestock and humans to estimate the actual situation of AMR status in India.

However, the role and need for awareness among the masses should not be undermined. There is a need to empower the common masses both in urban and rural areas to promote preventive animal health practices like vaccination, hygiene, and responsible antibiotic use. Though we are moving ahead at a steady pace, many hurdles remain, like difficult enforcement of guidelines in informal and small-scale farming, livestock owners prioritising productivity over safety, lack of robust data about actual AMR status, limited public understanding of AMR and food safety issues.

Conclusion

The silently rising AMR in India is an actual crisis. The government, and most stakeholders (veterinarians, policy makers) are slowly becoming aware of it and action plans are being prepared and implemented. However, the major hurdles remain. The actual AMR scenario in the Indian livestock sector, its seriousness in various livestock species, creating awareness among the two major stakeholders, the vets and the livestock owners is yet to find pace. The most effective weapon against the AMR threat would be imparting awareness and the dos and don’ts to fight the risk. The year 2025 seems to be a turning point with effective policy moves, fruitful collaboration of stakeholders laying the foundation for sustainable animal health. However, success depends on consistent enforcement, grassroots education, and a unified One Health approach.