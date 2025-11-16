WAAW 2025: Extending AMR awareness — from rhetoric to action

The call to action on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) really took flight in 2015 when the World Health Assembly adopted a global action plan on AMR. This resulted in many countries developing national action plans (NAPs) mainly focusing on the same objectives. As of 2024, there were 178 out of 195 countries that had developed NAPs.

The first mentioned objective in many NAPs is to improve awareness and understanding of AMR through effective communication, education and training. Creation of awareness on AMR requires that the message be simplified to the level of a child understanding what it is, what drives it and what they can do about it. AMR is really not a new phenomenon. It has just become a problem of epic proportions due, mostly, to our actions in relation to the use of antimicrobials. And the more we investigate it, the more the gravity of the problem is understood.

Many awareness activities have been performed, and yet we are still deficient in understanding which one is the most effective. In Zambia, medical and veterinary professionals have been well oriented through antimicrobial stewardship programmes rolled out to health care facilities, continuing professional development programmes, World AMR Awareness Week (WAAW) national activities in different cities, surveys, scientific conferences, panel discussions and social media groups highlighting AMR activities and publications. However, one challenge remains, and that is how best to create awareness among the general public.

Creating awareness on AMR among the general public requires determining whose voice would be the best to use for each section of society. And also, which section of society, when aware, would further spread awareness. In a fast-evolving world the use of social media as an awareness platform cannot be overlooked. But then again, you still need to identify which ‘voice’ on social media will attract the most attention. The engagement of local social media influencers is gaining traction, not just for advertising but more importantly for us, for health advocacy. They understand the audience and the use of local languages and relatable situations. The messages are instantly disseminated and easily shared across platforms and the amount of awareness created can be tracked. It is an avenue that is actively being explored in Zambia and we are hopeful that it will help us turn the page in relation to AMR awareness.

Further, we have learners in primary, secondary and tertiary educational institutions. In tertiary institutions of Zambia, the use of talent has come in very handy and this is because fellow students are usually interested in how other students express their talent. Debate or dialogue societies have proved to be a good entry point. Students are required to research AMR-related topics and compete against other institutions in debate. Other than the best team winning, the teams receive great support from follow students and their institutions and the message is shared or at the very least raises curiosity. Curiosity, which is the spark needed to drive inquiry and understanding. Publicity of such events through conventional and social media platforms is an added advantage in broadening reach.

One message that most people cannot ignore is something that affects their finances. The economic case for AMR has been investigated to some extent, but not as much as what antibiotics certain organisms are resistant to. The ‘non-scientific’ mind is not very interested in the details that intrigue those with a medical or veterinary background and, of course, help us treat both people and animals. As the saying goes, money talks, and very loudly too. We, in Zambia, have joined the bandwagon on exploring how AMR affects us in a socio-economic sense and to use more of such messages to get the AMR message to hit home. Everyone pays attention to things that touch on their finances.

As we continue this AMR awareness battle, let us be cognizant of the fact that we as individuals can also be AMR advocates in our personal circles as well as professional ones.