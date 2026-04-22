When ritual meets risk: Fire, heat and the unlearned lessons of Thrissur Pooram

On April 21, 2026, as preparations gathered pace for Thrissur Pooram, a fireworks unit at Mundathikode in Thrissur district exploded into a series of devastating blasts that killed at least 13 workers and left several others with severe burn injuries.

The explosions did not merely tear through sheds packed with volatile chemicals. They exposed, yet again, the fragile and often illusory nature of safety practices surrounding one of Kerala’s most celebrated festivals.

By the time rescue teams could enter, the site had become a charred landscape of twisted metal, scorched earth and human remains. Survivors spoke of a sudden flash, followed by continuous detonations that made escape nearly impossible.

Many of those who died were daily-wage workers whose presence had not even been formally recorded. Officials were forced to estimate how many people were inside by counting the number of lunch packets ordered that day. That single detail captures the depth of systemic neglect.

There is a disturbing familiarity to such scenes. A decade earlier, on April 10, 2016, the Puttingal temple disaster in Kollam had killed more than 100 people when illegally stored fireworks exploded during a festival display. That tragedy had triggered outrage, court interventions and solemn assurances that such lapses would not recur.

Committees were formed, guidelines were reiterated and enforcement drives were announced. For a brief moment, it appeared as though Kerala had been shaken into introspection. Yet, as the Mundathikode blast demonstrates, those lessons were neither internalised nor sustained. The cycle of negligence has simply continued, repackaged each year as an unfortunate accident.

Thrissur Pooram unfolds during Kerala’s most oppressive pre-monsoon phase, when heat and humidity combine to create a suffocating atmosphere. Inside fireworks units, these conditions intensify further. Workers handle highly sensitive chemical mixtures in cramped, poorly ventilated sheds where temperatures rise quickly, and sweat-soaked bodies move in close proximity to explosive material. Experts have long warned that such conditions are inherently hazardous. Pyrotechnic compounds become more unstable in high heat, and even minor friction or static electricity can trigger ignition.

G Mohan Kumar, a former explosives safety consultant, has repeatedly pointed out that manufacturing fireworks without strict environmental controls during peak summer is courting disaster. Yet, year after year, production continues under precisely these conditions, driven by the relentless deadlines of festival preparation. Climate stress is no longer a background factor. It is an active contributor to risk.

What makes these tragedies particularly indefensible is that India already has a detailed regulatory framework governing explosives. The rules are neither vague nor inadequate. They clearly specify the number of workers permitted in each shed, mandate minimum safety distances between units, and strictly limit the quantity of explosive material that can be stored at a site.

In Mundathikode, however, these norms appear to have been widely violated. Sheds designed for two workers reportedly had many more inside. Mandatory safety distances of 12 to 18 metres were not maintained. Large quantities of explosives, often exceeding permitted limits, were stockpiled in close proximity to active workspaces. Mixing, drying and assembling operations were carried out in spaces that lacked proper segregation. Experts examining the incident have been unequivocal in their assessment that this was not an unpredictable mishap but the inevitable outcome of systematic violations. The real failure lies not in the absence of rules but in the routine disregard for them.

This disregard is closely tied to the unique pressures surrounding Thrissur Pooram. The festival is not merely a cultural gathering. It is a spectacle defined by competition and prestige. Temple groups invest heavily in fireworks displays that are expected to surpass those of previous years in scale and intensity. Contractors and workers operate under immense pressure to deliver within tight timelines. In this environment, safety protocols are often seen as impediments rather than safeguards.

A retired official of the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation noted that when the focus shifts to outperforming rivals, compliance becomes secondary. Administrative authorities, wary of public sentiment and political backlash, frequently adopt a permissive stance. Violations are overlooked, inspections are diluted, and temporary arrangements are allowed to flourish. Over time, this has created a parallel system where rules exist on paper but are selectively enforced in practice.

The human cost of this arrangement is borne overwhelmingly by workers. Most of those involved in fireworks manufacturing are informal labourers hired during the festival season. Many lack formal training and learn the trade through experience. They work long hours under hazardous conditions, often without adequate protective equipment or insurance coverage. Their employment is rarely documented, and their safety is seldom monitored with rigour. In the aftermath of accidents, their invisibility becomes starkly evident. Families struggle to identify victims, claim compensation or even establish that their relatives were present at the site. In Mundathikode, the reliance on lunch packet counts to estimate workforce size is a grim reflection of how expendable these workers have become within the system.

Kerala’s history of fireworks-related disasters reinforces the pattern. The Puttingal tragedy remains the most catastrophic, but it is far from an isolated case. Thrissur has witnessed multiple incidents over the decades, including fatal explosions in preparation units and fires during displays. Across the state, temple festivals have repeatedly been marred by similar accidents, each followed by inquiries that highlight familiar lapses such as illegal storage, overcrowding and inadequate supervision. In 2024, a fireworks mishap in Kasaragod injured more than 150 people, once again underlining the persistent nature of the problem. Despite the recurrence of such incidents, meaningful and sustained corrective action has remained elusive.

Voices of dissent have consistently pointed to the deeper issues underlying this cycle. V K Venkitachalam, an animal rights activist and Thrissur native, has long argued that the problem extends beyond safety violations. According to him, the festival has become entangled in a dangerous obsession with spectacle that leaves little room for restraint. He notes that each year the scale of fireworks expands, warnings are ignored and tragedies are treated as isolated events rather than symptoms of a systemic failure. He also draws attention to the ecological and ethical dimensions, highlighting the distress caused to animals, the pollution generated by fireworks and the amplifying effect of extreme heat conditions. For Venkitachalam, the persistence of such practices reflects a broader unwillingness to question entrenched notions of tradition.

Experts have proposed several measures to address these risks. The establishment of dedicated fireworks parks, where licensed units can operate under controlled conditions with proper infrastructure and monitoring, is one such recommendation. Mandatory registration, training and insurance for workers is another critical step. The use of safer technologies and stricter enforcement of existing regulations, particularly during peak summer months, could significantly reduce the likelihood of accidents. However, these solutions require not just administrative action but also a shift in public perception. As long as competitive excess remains central to the identity of Thrissur Pooram, efforts at reform will face resistance.

The spectacle of Thrissur Pooram continues to captivate audiences with its grandeur and intensity. Yet, behind the illuminated skies and rhythmic celebrations lies a harsher reality. It is a reality shaped by heat, haste and habitual neglect. It is sustained by a system that tolerates violations until they culminate in tragedy. In a state that prides itself on literacy and social awareness, the persistence of such preventable disasters raises uncomfortable questions about priorities and accountability.