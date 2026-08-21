Health
Why DR Congo’s new Ebola outbreak is out of control
What is raising concern is the speed of transmission and the geographic expansion of the outbreak
The Democratic Republic of Congo is now facing the deadliest Ebola outbreak in its history with more than 5,000 cases and over 2,000 deaths as of August 18, 2026.
The current Ebola epidemic was officially declared on May 15, in Ituri province in northeastern Congo. What is raising concern in Congo is the speed of transmission and the geographic expansion of the outbreak.
Watch the video for more.