Why rural India’s pesticide exposure is missing from medical diagnoses

A troubling pattern is becoming increasingly visible across rural India, but it remains insufficiently recognised in clinical practice. Cases of cancer, chronic poisoning, renal failure and other organ-related diseases are being reported from agricultural regions, yet their possible links with pesticide exposure are not routinely examined. Many doctors point to the absence of an established diagnosis in individual cases. But a growing body of research, field studies and epidemiological investigations has documented associations between pesticide exposure and a range of health outcomes across different states.

The challenge is that this evidence has not adequately travelled from research into everyday medical practice. As a result, the gap between published evidence and clinical diagnosis continues to widen, leaving many patients with conditions that may be under-investigated or misattributed.

Medical system unprepared

Part of the problem lies in medical education. Across the medical curriculum, pesticide poisoning receives only limited attention, often focused on acute poisoning rather than chronic exposure or the biochemistry of modern pesticides. Many doctors are more familiar with organophosphates, an older class of pesticides, than with newer systemic insecticides such as neonicotinoids.

These newer molecules act on nicotinic acetylcholine receptors, which are also present in the human nervous system. Without adequate training on these mechanisms, it becomes difficult for doctors to consider possible links between prenatal or childhood exposure and the developmental delays or neurological disorders they may observe among patients from farming communities.

Continuing education on environmental health hazards remains inadequate, while the complexity of modern pesticide formulations — including multiple active ingredients and adjuvants that may enhance toxicity — is rarely addressed in clinical training.

The pesticide industry also shapes the wider environment in which these questions are discussed, both directly and indirectly. Through sponsored seminars, selective safety data and the framing of pesticides as essential to food security, it can become professionally uncomfortable to raise concerns about chemical hazards.

Unlike their relationships with pharmaceutical companies, doctors may not have direct financial links with pesticide manufacturers. Yet, in practice, there is still hesitation in implicating agricultural chemicals in the health crises seen in rural areas. This reluctance may stem from inadequate training, limited diagnostic tools, professional inertia and the inherent difficulty of establishing causation in environmental health cases.

Diagnostic gaps and exposure history

The problem often begins at the level of routine consultation. Doctors may not always ask patients the questions needed to identify pesticide-related illness. A farmer arriving with neurological symptoms or respiratory distress may not be asked about recent pesticide application, the chemicals used or the duration and route of exposure.

Overcrowded public hospitals and profit-driven clinics often reduce consultations to perfunctory exchanges lasting mere minutes, leaving little time for the detailed occupational and environmental histories needed in such cases. As a result, cancer and organ disease are often attributed to more familiar causes such as tobacco, alcohol or poor hygiene, while environmental exposures remain unexplored. A rural woman who has never smoked may develop breast cancer, but her long-term exposure to agricultural chemicals around her home may never enter the clinical discussion.

Many illnesses today have multiple contributing factors. Cancer, renal failure and neurological disorders may emerge from interactions between genetic susceptibility, environmental exposures and occupational hazards. Yet medical practice often continues to rely on simpler, single-cause explanations.

Pesticide exposure, whether acute or chronic, needs to be considered as a significant possible factor in rural India, given the intensity of use, weak regulatory oversight, persistence of banned chemicals and widespread application without adequate safety measures. These exposures may accumulate in the body over years and interact with other vulnerabilities.

Anaemia’s overlooked pesticide connection

Anaemia is among the most visible markers of rural India’s health crisis, yet its possible connection with pesticide exposure is rarely examined. NFHS-5 recorded anaemia in 57 per cent of women of reproductive age and 67 per cent of children under five, both higher than in the previous survey. The standard response has been nutritional: iron tablets and dietary counselling. But in farming communities, diet may not be the only factor.

Pesticides can affect blood through multiple pathways. Organophosphates can cause oxidative damage to haemoglobin and accelerate the destruction of red blood cells. Organochlorines, including DDT, aldrin and lindane, have been associated with aplastic anaemia, in which bone marrow fails to produce sufficient blood cells. Studies on farm workers with chronic pesticide exposure have shown elevated lipid peroxidation in erythrocytes, a marker of chemically induced damage to red blood cell membranes. A case-control study found an odds ratio of 2.2 between pesticide exposure and aplastic anaemia, rising to 3.4 with longer duration of exposure.

Many rural women recorded as anaemic in national surveys may also be exposed to pesticides through mixing chemicals without protection, washing pesticide-soaked clothing or consuming contaminated water. When they present at clinics with low haemoglobin, they are usually prescribed iron tablets. This may temporarily improve haemoglobin levels, but if chemical exposure continues to affect bone marrow or red blood cells, the anaemia may return. Treating anaemia in rural India without considering pesticide exposure may therefore leave an important part of the problem unaddressed.

Many pathways of poisoning

Acute poisoning is not limited to intentional ingestion, which continues to dominate medical teaching. Dermal absorption, inhalation of spray drift, contaminated groundwater and secondary exposure through clothing are all significant pathways that deserve greater clinical attention.

Residential pesticide use, including products used against cockroaches, mosquitoes and other pests, is also poorly assessed. Children crawling on treated floors and families sleeping in rooms where mosquito coils burn overnight may face risks that are rarely investigated in routine medical care.

The diagnostic infrastructure needed to identify pesticide poisoning remains weak. Acetylcholinesterase testing, a basic biochemical marker for organophosphate and carbamate exposure, is not routinely ordered. Standard blood tests do not include pesticide residue analysis.

This creates a cycle in which poisoning cannot easily be confirmed, is therefore not recognised as a major health problem, and consequently does not attract investment in diagnostic capacity. The mutagenic potential of pesticides is similarly overlooked. Birth defects in farming families are often attributed to genetics, while maternal exposure to mutagenic chemicals during pregnancy may go unexamined.

Treatment gap and economic burden

There is no antidote for many modern pesticides. Unlike organophosphates, for which atropine and pralidoxime can provide some treatment, neonicotinoids, pyrethroids and several newer active ingredients have no reversal agents. Patients may deteriorate or die when poisoning is not recognised in time, or when the specific toxin involved is not identified.

The economic burden is also considerable. Dialysis centres have expanded across rural India, treating patients whose kidney damage may, in some cases, be linked to pesticide exposure. Seasonal health expenditure by farming families is rising sharply, at times reducing or even erasing the gains from harvests.

In the United States, cancer patients have successfully sued pesticide companies and won compensation. In India, by contrast, manufacturers face limited liability for long-term health harms. At the same time, the health system has few mechanisms to audit missed diagnoses of pesticide poisoning or to assess whether environmental histories were properly taken.

This is not only a question of individual medical judgement. It points to a wider accountability gap in which pesticide-related illness is difficult to establish, poorly documented and rarely followed through.

The path forward: Including doctors in pesticide governance

The government must include the medical fraternity as a key stakeholder in pesticide management legislation. Comprehensive reform should mandate updated curricula on modern pesticide toxicology, require continuing education in environmental and occupational health, establish diagnostic protocols and treatment guidelines, and ensure that these are updated as new chemicals enter the market.

Hospitals must be equipped with the diagnostic tools needed to identify pesticide exposure. Reporting systems should require doctors to document suspected pesticide-related illness, helping build an epidemiological database to track patterns and identify health clusters. Medical review boards should also evaluate new pesticide registrations on human health grounds, not on agricultural efficacy alone.

The failure to adequately recognise and respond to pesticide-related health risks is one of India’s most serious public health challenges. Doctors need to be trained to ask the right questions, equipped with updated knowledge on environmental health and modern pesticide chemistry, and supported with diagnostic tools and clear reporting systems.

The evidence exists, studies have been conducted and patterns are becoming harder to ignore. What is needed now is political will, institutional courage and a regulatory vision that integrates health into agricultural policy.

The upcoming pesticide management legislation offers a rare opportunity to make the medical fraternity a central stakeholder. Only then can India begin to address the silence around pesticide exposure and its possible role in rural illness.