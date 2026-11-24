AMR Awareness Week: Prevention is better than antibiotics
‘Prevention is better than cure’ — is what we have heard always from our childhood. It is the most important public health message across the world. During COVID 19 – those years when the world came down on its knees because of a virus, our best defense was to wear masks, sanitize our hands and maintain social distancing. Clearly, the investment in prevention has high returns. Back then, it appeared too much to ask for, but today, it sounds like common sense.
In the case of farming for food, it is the same principle. This is about preventing the occurrence of disease in poultry, dairy or fish farms, so that there is less need for antibiotics. This is particularly important because we know now that antibiotics because of excessive use are becoming ineffective; the bugs that they are required to treat are increasingly resistant to the medicine. This silent pandemic, called AMR, is already taking lives. We have to work to reduce the use of antibiotics so that these are ‘conserved’ for critical use. This means reducing their use in farmed animals as well.