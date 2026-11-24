In the case of farming for food, it is the same principle. This is about preventing the occurrence of disease in poultry, dairy or fish farms, so that there is less need for antibiotics. This is particularly important because we know now that antibiotics because of excessive use are becoming ineffective; the bugs that they are required to treat are increasingly resistant to the medicine. This silent pandemic, called AMR, is already taking lives. We have to work to reduce the use of antibiotics so that these are ‘conserved’ for critical use. This means reducing their use in farmed animals as well.