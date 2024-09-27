Another Wayanad in making? A Karnataka village’s residents fear environmental fallout from laterite mining

Shashidhar Shetty, convenor of the National Environmental Care Federation (NECF), described the situation in Kallamundkuru as “nothing short of asking for a disaster for the two villages of Niddodi and Kallamundkuru. However, we cannot yet predict how the dynamics of water, mud and boulders beneath the thick slab of laterite will behave when subjected to heavy to extremely heavy rains during the next monsoon. We are currently considering taking it to the National Green Tribunal.”