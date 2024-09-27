Another Wayanad in making? A Karnataka village’s residents fear environmental fallout from laterite mining

The peaceful rural landscape of Kallamundkuru village in Moodabidri taluk, located in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka, became a hive of activity after large-scale mining of laterite soil commenced. The extraction process, which has reached feverish pitch, has drawn the attention of environmental activists and local residents due to its potential impact on the region’s ecology and livelihoods.
Laterite soil, known for its rich mineral content and extensive use in construction and other industries, became highly sought after, driving a rapid surge in mining operations across the area. However, this sudden boom has raised several questions about sustainability, regulatory oversight and the long-term effects on local communities and natural resources.
According to officials from the mines and geology department, the soil is rich in bauxite and other minerals and the mined material transported to Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
The mining site in Kallamundkuru is situated over a hill about 700 feet above mean sea level, according to the geologists who examined the site before the mining began. In January 2024, it was observed that the laterite layer atop the hill was at least 30 metres thick, with loose soil underneath containing high water content. The vegetation atop the hill indicated the existing soil structure.
Sources from the district mining department in Mangaluru, speaking on condition of anonymity, described it as open shaft mining similar to that in Kudremukh or Ramanadurga in Sandhur. Concerns arose as two towns and five villages, home to a total population of approximately 25,000 to 30,000, bordered the hill. Niddodi town, with a population of 20,000, lay directly beneath the hill, less than 2 kilometres away.
The ‘Matrubhumi Samrakshana Samithi,’ led by local elders, resolved in the Kallamundkuru Gram Sabha that the ongoing mining could devastate Niddodi and neighbouring villages. They warned that mining was expected to continue for ten years, reaching depths of 50 metres across 7.30 acres.
“We presented a resolution to the district administration, raising awareness of the potential dangers reminiscent of Wayanad,” Alphonse D’Souza, president of the Samithi, told this reporter. “The license, issued to Messers Redstone Trading Corporation, is valid until January 7, 2034. This area receives over 400 millimetres of rain annually and during July and August, the rainfall can be heavy. It is anyone’s guess what will happen to the exposed soft soil underneath the laterite slab once mining occurs.”
Elders from the Kallamundkuru Panchayat cited Panchayat Raj rules, asserting that resolutions made in the Panchayat carry equal weight to those in state legislatures or Parliament. The neighbouring Thenka Mijaru village has also passed a resolution blocking the passage of trucks transporting mined materials through their village.
An official from the licensed company claimed that the company purchased the land from a private party and held a valid licence from the mines and geology department after thorough investigation.
Environmentalists have voiced concerns over potential degradation of soil and water resources due to large-scale laterite extraction. They warned that soil removal could lead to erosion, loss of biodiversity and disruption of natural water flow patterns, all vital for local agriculture, alongside threats to life and property should a situation similar to Wayanad emerge in the future.
Shashidhar Shetty, convenor of the National Environmental Care Federation (NECF), described the situation in Kallamundkuru as “nothing short of asking for a disaster for the two villages of Niddodi and Kallamundkuru. However, we cannot yet predict how the dynamics of water, mud and boulders beneath the thick slab of laterite will behave when subjected to heavy to extremely heavy rains during the next monsoon. We are currently considering taking it to the National Green Tribunal.”
The ongoing mining activities are also affecting the lives of Kallamundkuru residents, many of whom rely on agriculture for their livelihoods. Farmers expressed concerns about the long-term viability of their land, fearing that soil degradation and deforestation would reduce crop yields and limit future farming opportunities.
Local residents are also experiencing increased traffic and noise pollution due to the influx of heavy machinery and trucks transporting mined soil. “The mining activities have brought significant disturbance to our peaceful village. Dust, noise and damage to roads have made life difficult,” lamented a local village resident and arecanut farmer.
While laterite soil is valuable for construction and industrial purposes, village residents stated that the authorities must regulate its extraction in a way that protects the environment and ensures that local communities are not negatively impacted. Environmentalists and local leaders have also urged the creation of sustainable mining guidelines, including proper land restoration measures following extraction and ongoing monitoring of mining impacts on the environment and local communities.