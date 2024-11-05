Uranium mining in Jharkhand needs to be urgently addressed and openly discussed: Shishir Jha

Q. How did you research into the topic?

A. It took me a long time to realise this. I spent a year in that area and saw how the landscapes and imagery described by P.O. Boding have changed. Mining has taken over much of it, but the messages in those folk stories still feel relevant. Everyone in Jharkhand is affected by the mining in some way. In one way or another, they are being exploited on their own land.

Q. There being not much drama in the film, was that a conscious choice?

A. Yes, everything was a conscious choice. But it evolved very slowly and intuitively. My intention was to observe life as closely as possible in the uranium mining area. I am grateful that this couple, Jagarnath and Maugli Baskey, trusted me and allowed me to enter their world. The experience came from observing and listening rather than imposing my perspective. When you are aware of a certain situation, you may have answers, but sometimes you can’t do anything about it. Nothing can be more dramatic than that.

Q. What role does the landscape play in the film?

A. Everything has shaped the film organically, especially the landscape. It’s haunting to witness the vast land scarred by mining, as if it’s bleeding everywhere. The moment you step into the mining area, you can sense, almost subconsciously, that something is wrong.

Q. How did you meet the protagonist couple and convince them to feature in the film?

A. I met them two months after arriving in Jharkhand. The moment I saw Jagarnath Baskey, I felt an instant connection with him—it was very intuitive. That same night, I went to his home with Binod Hansda — We were the only two people in the crew for a year, and I asked him to join us on our journey. Initially, I was working on a much larger film, aiming for an eight-hour film with three interlinked stories. I had already shot half of one story. The current film was originally the second story in that larger film. However, due to COVID-19 and other challenges, I couldn’t complete it. But that’s the beauty of independent cinema—every day, as you write and film, the story unfolds in its own way.

Q. Why has this subject not appeared in any popular media depiction so far? Why the veil of silence?

A. I am not sure. But this issue needs to be urgently addressed and openly discussed. I’m worried about the silence of those who have a voice and are aware of the situation.