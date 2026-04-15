A simple sweet that also keeps you warm

Every winter, when the nights start getting colder, my family likes to make simple sweets that also keep us warm. Sesame jaggery and peanut laddoos are one of the first things we prepare. I grew up watching my mother dry‑roast the sesame seeds and peanuts till they crackled and filled the kitchen with a warm, nutty aroma. She would then mix them with melted jaggery and quickly roll the hot mixture into laddoos, and I would always stand next to her, waiting to taste the first one. Now I follow the same process at home. These laddoos are our way of welcoming the winter season — we enjoy them with evening chai, pack them for travel and also send a small box to close friends. For me, this recipe is about warmth, comfort and the feeling of being cared for through homemade food.

Traditional Winter Sesame Jaggery Ladoo

Ingredients

White sesame seeds (til), Roasted peanuts (mungfalli), (coarsely crushed) Jaggery (gur), Ghee (for roasting and binding) and Cardamom powder (optional)

Method

Dry-roast sesame seeds on low flame until slightly golden and crackling, then keep aside. Dry-roast peanuts, remove their skin, and crush them coarsely. In a pan, melt grated jaggery with 1-2 teaspoons ghee on low flame until it forms a thick, sticky syrup. Mix everything together, grease your palms with ghee, roll into laddoos while warm, let them cool completely, and store in an airtight container.

My Food Story is a collection of stories and recipes that celebrate India’s traditional plant-based ingredients sourced from local biodiversity. You can see these recipes on our interactive dashboard (https://www.cseindia.org/page/myfoodstory).

Sana Shaikh is a food content creator from Maharashtra