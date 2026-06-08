19 dead, 134 injured as 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Philippines

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.8 struck off the coast of Mindanao at 7.37 am local time on June 8, 2026, reported the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The epicenter was near the city of General Santos, located 32 kilometres south 4 degrees west of Maasim, Sarangani, at a depth of 33 kilometers, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

As many as 19 people have been declared dead, according to officials, and around 134 people have been injured with many taken to the hospital for treatment. These figures are subject to final verification by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

According to local civil defence office director Rodrigo Sosmeña, 12 casualties were reported from the Soccsksargen region, which comprises South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and General Santos City. Three more deaths were recorded in the province of Davao Occidental, according to The Hindu.

More than two dozen buildings, including shops and commercial spaces, have been damaged. Cracks in roads and structures have raised safety concerns. After the quake, several countries including the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan issued tsunami warnings. Most of these warnings have now been lifted as the situation became clearer.

The earthquake was followed by 138 aftershocks have been recorded, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, with magnitudes ranging from 1.3 to 6.7. People in affected areas remain on alert.

Shortly after the earthquake, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned that waves of up to 3 metres could hit parts of the Philippines, while waves of up to 1 metre were possible along some coasts of Indonesia and Malaysia. However, the agency later said the tsunami threat had largely passed. The US National Weather Service also confirmed that no tsunami threat had been detected in Hawaii.

The Philippines is among the world's most disaster-prone countries due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismically active zone known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. The country also experiences around 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year.

According to the BBC, the latest earthquake follows a series of deadly seismic events in the country. Last September, a magnitude of 6.9 earthquake struck the central Visayas region, killing more than 70 people. Days later, two powerful earthquakes off the coast of Davao Oriental in Mindanao left eight people dead.

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has directed all agencies to act quickly. People living in coastal areas were advised to move to higher ground as a precaution.

The Philippine Red Cross has said it provided support to students traumatised by the earthquake at three high schools in the affected region. Meanwhile, The President ordered the suspension of classes in affected areas until further notice, saying, "The safety of our children comes first."